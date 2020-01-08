Samsung’s next major event, Samsung Unpacked, is just over a month away, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be one of the highlights. However, while Samsung’s next generation of folding smartphone may be the future, don’t expect it to use next-generation hardware. According to the latest rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to use last year’s flagship processor, rather than this year’s.

This news comes courtesy of leaker Ishan Agarwal and website MySmartPrice, and alleges that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come packed with 2019’s flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, rather than the updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 we expect to see in most 2020 flagship phones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S11 (or the Galaxy S20) will most likely launch at the same event, and is expected to pack the Snapdragon 865.

While it’s initially a bit of a bummer for anyone justifiably wanting their cutting edge phone to pack similarly cutting edge tech, in reality, it’s unlikely to make a huge difference in day-to-day use of the device. While the Snapdragon 865 is undoubtedly going to be the more powerful of the two devices, older flagship hardware tends to age well, and so it’s unlikely anyone will notice a difference in use. The first Samsung Galaxy Fold uses the Snapdragon 855 to great effect, and if recently revealed renders are correct, the Galaxy Fold 2 will have significantly less screen to power. The older processor could also allow for the rumored lower price tag.

In addition to revealing the processor inside, the same sources also revealed the Galaxy Fold 2’s hole-punch selfie camera is likely to be a 10-megapixel lens, and may be the same selfie lens we saw on the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung had its pick of the bunch where folding form factors were concerned, but it seems to have settled on a top-to-bottom fold similar to the recently announced Motorola Razr folding phone. If correct, this means Samsung is exploring the idea of hiding the phone’s 6.7-inch screen within a much smaller footprint — which is worlds apart from the original Galaxy Fold, which used the folding factor to hide a tablet-sized screen within a usually sized footprint for a phone. Only time will tell which method will prove the most popular.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled on February 11 at Samsung Unpacked. The price is unknown, but is rumored to be lower than the original Galaxy Fold. We’ll let you know more as we hear it.

