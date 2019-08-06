Share

Samsung is expected to finally unveil the Galaxy Note 10 at Samsung Unpacked tomorrow, August 7 — but the leaks are still flowing. The latest leak comes in the form of marketing materials for the Galaxy Note 10, and confirm that we’ll see two sizes for the phone — expected to be called the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

The leak comes from Droid Life, and gives us a number of details of the two phones. According to the leaks, the smaller Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display, while the larger device will step things up to a 6.8-inch display. Both offer a hole-punch camera cutout, and will come with an S Pen included. Notably, Samsung seems to be adding new features to the S Pen, like new air gestures and the ability to remotely switch between camera lenses, which is a handy feature.

The materials also offer details about other features. For example, the materials note that the phones will feature a new “Audio Zoom” microphone, which focuses audio recording to where you’re recording in a video. It seems similar to a feature on offer by the LG V30, but may be a little more refined. Last but not least is a new Superfast Charge, which gives you “hours of juice from minutes of charge time.”

Other specs aren’t noted, but other leaks have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect. The phones, according to leaks, will offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and up to a whopping 12GB of RAM in the Galaxy Note+.

This story is developing…