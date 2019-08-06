Mobile

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 marketing materials show two phone sizes

Christian de Looper
By

Samsung is expected to finally unveil the Galaxy Note 10 at Samsung Unpacked tomorrow, August 7 — but the leaks are still flowing. The latest leak comes in the form of marketing materials for the Galaxy Note 10, and confirm that we’ll see two sizes for the phone — expected to be called the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

The leak comes from Droid Life, and gives us a number of details of the two phones. According to the leaks, the smaller Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display, while the larger device will step things up to a 6.8-inch display. Both offer a hole-punch camera cutout, and will come with an S Pen included. Notably, Samsung seems to be adding new features to the S Pen, like new air gestures and the ability to remotely switch between camera lenses, which is a handy feature.

samsung galaxy note 10 marketing materials leak

The materials also offer details about other features. For example, the materials note that the phones will feature a new “Audio Zoom” microphone, which focuses audio recording to where you’re recording in a video. It seems similar to a feature on offer by the LG V30, but may be a little more refined. Last but not least is a new Superfast Charge, which gives you “hours of juice from minutes of charge time.”

Other specs aren’t noted, but other leaks have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect. The phones, according to leaks, will offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and up to a whopping 12GB of RAM in the Galaxy Note+.

This story is developing…

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Here's everything you need to know
Galaxy Note 9 pink and black
Mobile

Here are 5 things I’d like to see in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

It's important that smartphones continue to improve and evolve or they risk stagnation and may alienate potential buyers. Here are five changes and new features I'd like to see in Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsuun laptop leaked photo
Computing

Photos of Samsung’s upcoming Windows laptop have leaked online

Photos were leaked on Twitter of what may be Samsung’s newest Windows laptop, the Galaxy Book S. If so, the newest Galaxy Book laptop will be very different from its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 2.
Posted By Anita George
intel video teases photorealism discrete gpu 2 900x600
Computing

Intel Xe graphics cards are rumored to debut at an affordable $200

As the slated 2020 launch for Intel's Xe graphics cards looms, more details are slowly leaking out. The latest detail to emerge is that the GPUs will debut at entry-level pricing, to appeal to a wide consumer base.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 1
Mobile

The U.S. Galaxy Note 10 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 after all

Samsung has for a long time used two different processors in its flagship phones, depending on where they are sold. In the U.S., a Qualcomm chip is usually used, and despite previous leaks, the same will be true of the Galaxy Note 10.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
fitbit versa lite review mem2
Wearables

The next Fitbit could offer Alexa integration and an OLED display

It looks like Fitbit is planning on stepping up its smartwatch game. A new leak from Evan Blass clims the next Fitbit will offer features like Alexa built right into the device and an OLED display, making for a much smarter experience.
Posted By Christian de Looper
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
LG V50 ThinQ hands-on
Mobile

LG’s got some cool dual-screen smartphone trickery up its sleeve for IFA 2019

LG has a dual-screen smartphone in the works, which it will reveal on September 6 at the IFA 2019 show in Berlin, and it may have more of a similarity to a V50 ThinQ accessory to a folding smartphone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to setup huawei honor emui phone magazine wallpaper
Mobile

Huawei’s Android Q-based EMUI 10 user interface is coming soon

Huawei will introduce a new version of its EMUI user interface in August. EMUI 10 will be shown during the company’s developer conference, contain a variety of new features, and is expected to be built around Android Q.
Posted By Andy Boxall
adobe premiere rush speed tools blog post header image michael henry
Photography

Slow down or speed up clips with Adobe Premiere Rush’s newest tool

Don't let the name fool you — Adobe Premiere Rush can now slow down clips, or speed them up if you prefer. The update to version 1.2 adds user-requested speed features to the video editor, including tools to fix the audio.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
asus zenfone 6 news camera
Mobile

The Zenfone 6, with its flip-over camera, available in the U.S. for just $500

Asus announced the Zenfone 6, a new flagship phone for 2019, which goes in a different direction from others. It has a cool motorized flip camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an almost stock version of Android.
Posted By Andy Boxall
altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 3
Gaming

These are the 20 best Android games you can play offline

Even in our increasingly connected world, you don't always have an internet connection on the go. To help you pass the time when you're disconnected, we compiled a list of the best Android games that can be played offline.
Posted By Steven Petite
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple card
Mobile

Apple Card applications have opened for a lucky few enthusiasts

Apple is getting into the credit card business. Apple Card is a credit card you can sign up for directly on your iPhone, and it doesn't have fees. There's a lower interest rate and you can even get Daily Cash from all purchases.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
Mobile

Sprint and OnePlus are bringing a 5G phone to the U.S. soon

Sprint and OnePlus are working together to bring a 5G smartphone to the U.S. It will be the fourth 5G product available on the carrier. OnePlus already has a 5G phone in other parts of the world.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu