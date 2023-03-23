Samsung may have just killed the Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was an excellent addition to Samsung’s hardware lineup in 2019, but it seems like it’s finally being sunset by the company after one final update.

According to Droid Life, this week saw what’s likely to be the Galaxy S10’s final security update before its official support ends. While it’s not confirmed that S10 owners won’t see another update if something major needs to be patched, it seems like this might be it for the smartphone line in terms of regularly scheduled updates.

Samsung promised four years of security updates for the S10 lineup. That gives the series a good run as it exits the window for additional support this month. That’s not to say that the Galaxy S10 series isn’t worth having for anyone who doesn’t care about getting the most recent devices on the market, but it does mean that, with each passing month, it’s going to be left further and further behind as Android software improves and the S10 remains the same.

The Galaxy S10 lineup that’s being sunset consists of the base Galaxy S10, the bigger Galaxy S10 Plus, and the more budget model, the Galaxy S10e. If you were considering picking one up as a “new” device, it’s more advisable to go for something newer — like the Galaxy S23.

The update, listed as G973USQU8IWB5 for the base S10, is a standard, regularly scheduled security update that also reportedly helps boost performance. There’s not much to it, but it should be the final scheduled update that the S10 line receives.

While it’s going to end up left behind, as mentioned above, it’d be tough to argue that the S10 line hasn’t already felt its age after Android 13 went live and wasn’t available on the devices. Unfortunately, that’s what happens as technology gets older. If you’re a Galaxy S10 owner and are looking to upgrade, make sure to check out our list of the best Samsung phones for 2023 so that you can get the proper software support you need for your smartphone.

