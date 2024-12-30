 Skip to main content
If you buy the Galaxy S25, you may get a free Gemini Advanced subscription

By
Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant.
dbrand / Digital Trends

We’re a few weeks away from Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series reveal, which appears to be happening on January 22, 2025. But the latest report from Android Authority seems to shift focus from hardware specs to more AI goodies, as an APK teardown has revealed the possibility of the S25 including free Gemini Advanced.

These trials for Gemini Advanced subscriptions would be unlocked when purchasing a Galaxy S25 device, which we expect to be the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The length of the trial depends on the device, similar to what Google did with its own Pixel 9 series.

Google Gemini Advanced running on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

In the latest update for the Google app, which is v.15.52.37 beta, a teardown of the code reveals the possible lengths of the Gemini Advanced trial subscriptions. The code has revealed lengths of three, six, nine, and 12 months. With those numbers, it’s likely that the base S25 gets three months, S25 Plus gets six, and S25 Ultra gets a whole year for free. It’s unknown about the nine months though, but perhaps that could be for the rumored S25 Slim that will be launching later in 2025 after the first three models.

So what’s the benefit of Gemini Advanced compared to what comes standard with Samsung Galaxy phones? With Gemini Advanced, it’s Google’s most capable AI models on mobile, and it is much better at complex tasks, including coding, logical reasoning, nuanced multi-modal instructions, and even creative collaboration. It’s also able to generate images a bit faster than the free version, and you’ll have Gemini in Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and more. A typical subscription for Gemini Advanced costs $20 a month.

Again, this trial offer appears only through code in the latest Google app update, and is not officially mentioned by either Google or Samsung. But with just a few more weeks until the Galaxy S25 launch, we don’t have to wait much longer.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
