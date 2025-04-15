 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal from Mint Mobile saves you $380

By
Amazing Deal The screen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for phone deals on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, here’s your chance at a $200 discount. You can get its 256GB model for only $1,100 instead of $1,300, but there’s a catch — you have to sign up to a Mint Mobile subscription. That’s not a negative though, as you can get the service’s Unlimited plan for only $180 for 12 months instead of $360. All in all, it’s the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Ultra with a 12-month Unlimited plan from Mint Mobile for $1,280 instead of $1,660, for total savings of $380. This is a limited-time offer though, so you have to act fast if you want to take advantage of it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the largest model in the brand’s latest series of flagship smartphones, and it was released just over two months ago. It scored a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review, where we described it as “a powerhouse you won’t regret buying,” partly because of the speedy performance provided by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. We’ve also tagged the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as the best Samsung-made Android phone in our list of the best Android phones. It ships with One UI 7 over Android 15, and it’s the best version yet of Samsung’s firmware.

The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is simply gorgeous with its 3,120 x 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. The smartphone also has an impressive camera system, headlined by a 200MP primary camera at the back that’s perfect for those who love taking photos and videos.

Don’t miss this chance to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with a discount: $200 off on the 256GB model to bring its price down to $1,100 from $1,300 — though Mint Mobile will require you to sign up for a subscription. Its 12-month Unlimited plan is down to $180 from $360 though, so you can get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with this plan for a total of $1,280 instead of $1,660, for a total discount of $380. Samsung Galaxy deals on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are rare, so pounce on this offer while you still can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Get up to $325 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with this trade-in deal
Galaxy Watch Ultra in white

You're probably going to have to wait a while before you start seeing smartwatch deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, but if you've got a wearable device that you're willing to let go, you may want to check out how much you can get for it from Samsung's enhanced trade-in credit program. There's a chance for up to $325 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which would halve its original price of $650 to $325. Click the button below to see how much your device might be worth.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
We described the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra as "one of the most eye-catching smartwatches" of 2024, and gave it a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review. Its bold and unique design, along with its big and bright display, will certainly turn heads, but it remains surprisingly comfortable despite its size. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra also offers excellent paired performance with your smartphone, a comprehensive health monitoring system, and a two-day battery life.

Samsung is paying big bucks for your old phone when you upgrade to the S25
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.

Out with the old, in with the new. It's a spring cleaning mantra, but also a pretty good practice when upgrading to one of the newest, best smartphones. Right now you can not only get regular trade-in credit on the top three best Samsung phones (the S25 series) but also get up to $900 in enhanced trade-in credit. This deal, which lasts through March 30, could save me $600 if I give up my Pixel 8 Pro. Tap the button below to play with the system yourself or keep reading to see our analysis of what you could get, as well as more info about the fine print on Samsung trade-in credits.

How much Galaxy S25 trade-in credit is your phone worth?
First of all, let's look at the basics about what you could get from Samsung. With no trade-in at all you can save up to $300 on your new phone. For example, you save $100 on unlocked 256GB version of the standard Samsung Galaxy S25, taking it down to $760 from $860. We see that this is a real deal, too, as requires you to lock in the phone to a carrier to get the same price.

With Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE under $500, buying the A56 has never felt worse
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, showing the back of the phone.

There's no way to put it gently — the latest gen Samsung phones are in a tight spot. Our (very recent) Samsung Galaxy A56 review calls it "not very desirable" right in the headline. And so, for lovers of the best Samsung phones, we're realizing that we need to go to search for Samsung deals to find things actually worth buying.

Enter this deal we're finding on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which drops the phone just below the $500 mark at $499.  That's about 23% off of its usual price of $650, or a discount of around $200. We're finding this deal at multiple retailers at the moment, so tap the appropriate button below to get your preferred shopping experience with this deal. If you want to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and why this deal turns it into a "buy," please keep reading.

