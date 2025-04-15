This Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal from Mint Mobile saves you $380

If you’ve been waiting for phone deals on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, here’s your chance at a $200 discount. You can get its 256GB model for only $1,100 instead of $1,300, but there’s a catch — you have to sign up to a Mint Mobile subscription. That’s not a negative though, as you can get the service’s Unlimited plan for only $180 for 12 months instead of $360. All in all, it’s the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Ultra with a 12-month Unlimited plan from Mint Mobile for $1,280 instead of $1,660, for total savings of $380. This is a limited-time offer though, so you have to act fast if you want to take advantage of it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the largest model in the brand’s latest series of flagship smartphones, and it was released just over two months ago. It scored a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review, where we described it as “a powerhouse you won’t regret buying,” partly because of the speedy performance provided by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. We’ve also tagged the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as the best Samsung-made Android phone in our list of the best Android phones. It ships with One UI 7 over Android 15, and it’s the best version yet of Samsung’s firmware.

The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is simply gorgeous with its 3,120 x 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. The smartphone also has an impressive camera system, headlined by a 200MP primary camera at the back that’s perfect for those who love taking photos and videos.

Don’t miss this chance to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with a discount: $200 off on the 256GB model to bring its price down to $1,100 from $1,300 — though Mint Mobile will require you to sign up for a subscription. Its 12-month Unlimited plan is down to $180 from $360 though, so you can get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with this plan for a total of $1,280 instead of $1,660, for a total discount of $380. Samsung Galaxy deals on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are rare, so pounce on this offer while you still can.