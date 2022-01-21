Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series’ Amazon listing reveals it all

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event in February, where it’ll likely launch the Galaxy S22 lineup and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The latter has now appeared in an Amazon Italy listing, revealing the renders and specs of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

According to a report from Pocketnow, Amazon Italy accidentally leaked renders and specs for all three models of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The standard spec throughout the lineup is the presence of a Qualcomm system on a chip (likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.) The trio comes in both 5G cellular and Wi-Fi-only models. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus have black, silver, and pink color options, whereas the Ultra tablet could come in black only. All three devices seem to have S Pen support, with magnetic placement on the back.

The Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution. According to the listing, it will have a single 13-megapixel rear camera. Overall dimensions are 25.38 x 16.53 x 0.63 mm, and the slate weighs 507 grams. Under the hood, it will run Android 12, One UI 4.0, and pack an 8,000mAh battery. The bigger Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has similar specs with a bigger 12.4-inch display, 2800 x 1752 pixels of resolution, and a 10,090mAh battery.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has leaked before with rumors of an Apple-style notch, and this latest leak essentially confirms that. The device will measure 32.64 x 20.86 x 0.55mm and weigh 728 grams with a sizeable 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 screen. It will run Android 12 with One UI 4.0, but it houses two camera sensors on the front, unlike its siblings.

With the pace of the leaks increasing, it’s increasingly clear the Tab S8 series is launching alongside the S22, so we’ll be sure to have more official information about all three models soon.

