Samsung is reportedly set to launch a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite alongside the Galaxy Flip Z 3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 3 this August, and if foldables have been too expensive for you to consider in the past, this may be the model that changes that. However, it’s still not certain the phone will definitely launch.

It’s been reported that the phones will arrive at an event on August 11.

Samsung previously committed to driving down the price of foldable smartphones in 2021 to make them more accessible, and a “Lite” version may help fulfill this promise. In 2020, Samsung President TM Roh wrote: “True to our heritage of staying ahead of the curve with trailblazing mobile tech, we’ll be expanding our portfolio of foldables so this groundbreaking category is more accessible to everyone.”

This hint of foldable smartphones getting a bit less expensive for average buyers is tantalizing. All foldable smartphones have cost more than $1,000, with early models closer to $2,000 so far, pushing them into an “ultra premium” territory beyond most flagship phones. A Lite version with a potentially three-figure price would quickly broaden the segment’s appeal, and help drive the new and exciting category forward. However, another rumor says the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite may have been canceled due to the ongoing global chip shortage, so it’s by no means certain the phone will arrive in August.

It may not be the only no-show at the rumored August event either. It’s looking increasingly likely Samsung will not launch a new Galaxy Note phone in 2021, which has traditionally arrived at Samsung’s late-summer event, and instead focus on foldable smartphones this year. The Note line’s relevance has been questioned as phones have crept up in size, including the S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra, both of which offer large screens and powerful specs. The S21 Ultra is S-Pen compatible, and Samsung is also expected to ship the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 with an S-Pen, enabling stylus support that was previously unique to the Note line on more phones.

Digital Trends has reached out to Samsung for clarification and will update this article when we hear back.

