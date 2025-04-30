 Skip to main content
Samsung hints the next Galaxy Watch will focus on these three things

By
A person wearing the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.
44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Plenty of companies hold quarterly earning calls but it’s usually not the facts and figures revealed during these events that are the most exciting details. Samsung in particular usually drops a couple of hints as to what it is working on and its analyst call that followed the Q1 2025 earnings was no different. 

As picked up by Sammobile, Samsung revealed during its most recent earnings call that it is currently working on an AI-focused Galaxy Tab S11 lineup, as well as a redesigned Galaxy Watch.

The AI-focused Galaxy Tab S11 series probably won’t come as a huge surprise to anyone – the company typically announces new flagship tablets each year and the Galaxy Tab S10 series from 2024 features Galaxy AI, like Samsung’s latest flagship phones, so it’s pretty much a given that the next tablet would also feature a focus on AI. Still, always good to have confirmation of these things straight from the horse’s mouth.

What has Samsung said about the next Galaxy Watch?

A redesigned Galaxy Watch is a little more exciting, however. While no specific details were revealed by Samsung as to what that redesign would look like, it mentioned “a new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health related features” during the earnings call, according to analyst Bryan Ma.

That suggests the next smartwatch – or smartwatches – won’t just shake up their design but should have more health features too, which will no doubt lean on AI like many others.

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra were both revealed alongside Samsung’s folding phones in July 2024 and there has already been some murmurs of a Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic after they both seemingly appeared on a Bluetooth SIG listing.

Little else is currently known about Samsung’s next smartwatches but with AI playing a role in some features of the current models, including for the Energy Score, it would make sense that these areas are expanded. At the time of the Watch 7 launch, I was told in an interview with Hon Pak, Samsung’s SVP and Head of Digital Health on behalf of British GQ that we were currently on “version 1.0” of Energy Score. He believed “there’s a lot more we can do and should do” and it will get “better and better”.

With Samsung confirming the next smartwatches will feature an “innovative design” and “enhanced health related features”, it could be an exciting year for the Galaxy Watch.

