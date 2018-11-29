Digital Trends
Mobile

Sirin Labs’ Finney is no token effort — it’s a full-fledged crypto-phone

Andy Boxall
By
Sirin Labs Finney Crypto Phone
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

New smartphones usually stand out because of an innovative camera, a super-fast new processor, or another established feature being treated to an update. The Sirin Labs Finney phone isn’t about any of those things — it’s a phone centered on cryptocurrencies and the Blockchain, and that makes it very unusual. Does this niche appeal hurt it, or is this a phone that will appeal to everyone?

sirin labs finney phone news back

The phone’s entire reason for being is cryptocurrency and Blockchain, whether it’s as a cold storage wallet, a device for carrying out transactions, providing high levels of security, or running decentralized applications (DApps). If these things mean nothing to you, then the phone will likely be of little interest. However, regardless of whether you’re embarking on a crypto journey, or an established token collector, the Finney phone will be a compelling device with few competitors.

Most intriguing is the Safe Screen, a slide-up mini display at the top of the phone, which activates the cold wallet. It’s used to verify transactions, confirm the recipient’s address and the currency type, all onboard the device. Safety and security is paramount, and the hardware for the cold wallet is separate to the phone’s hardware, uses a Firewall Embedded Rules engine, and only connects to the internet when prompted to do so.

Sirin OS for security and privacy

Sirin Labs Finney Crypto Phone
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Security and privacy was a major part of Sirin Lab’s first phone, the Solarin, and the Finney runs a version of Android 8.1 called Sirin OS that’s packed with protection. An Intrusion Prevention System uses machine learning to monitor the phone from the kernel to app level, watching for threats both online and offline, and protects against network and host attacks. Sirin Labs wants to make sure your cryptocurrency remains safe, and it’s actively looking for partners to use Sirin OS on other phones too.

The Finney phone has two other features that will appeal to crypto-types. The first is dCENTER, a DApp marketplace, which differs by encouraging partners to offer incentivised educational schemes for owners to, “learn and earn.” The second is the Token Conversion Service (TCS) for easy payments, which includes a market value-based currency exchange. Sirin OS’s algorithms automatically work out the details to provide the fastest speeds at the lowest rates. It supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Sirin Lab’s own SRN token at launch.

The phone, and its appeal

How about the device itself? Sirin Labs is working with Foxconn to produce the Finney phone, which is made from metal and Gorilla Glass, and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. The main screen measures 6 inches and has a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, while the cold-storage wallet has a 2-inch screen. On the back of the phone is a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and the self camera has 8 megapixels and an f/2.2 aperture. The Finney connects to GSM and CDMA networks, has NFC and Bluetooth 5.0, a 3,280mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor.

While Sirin Labs is convinced the Finney phone will eventually appeal to everyone, at first it’s definitely only for the crypto-hardcore. To buy the $1,000 device now, you have to do so using Sirin Lab’s own SRN token through its website. Those who do so will get the phone first. In January, the Finney will also be available on Amazon Launchpad, when ordinary people with credit cards will be able to buy one. For those who’re curious but unsure, Sirin Labs will open two retail stores — one in London and the other in Tokyo — that will not only sell the phone, but also run educational courses on the Blockchain to get people started.

The big question is, will ordinary people have any interest? Probably not, given how dense and complex the underlying technology is. But there is a massive cryptocurrency community that could flock to it, and with only HTC’s Exodus for competition right now, Sirin Labs has a chance to capitalize on the cryptocurrency excitement with the Finney.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to root Android phones or tablets (and unroot them)
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
sony xperia xz3 front
Mobile

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ4

Sony may have released the Xperia XZ3 in the past few months, but already it's preparing to release a follow-up, the Xperia XZ4. Not too much is known about the upcoming phone just yet, but some details have started to leak.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus gets certified in Russia as first benchmark scores emerge

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will let you wait for dinner on your couch.
Posted By Gia Liu
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Computing

Lastpass and 1Password are both great, but which one would we recommend?

Picking a password manager isn't easy, but in our comparison guide we pit two of the most popular against another in a battle to see which is the best. This is LastPass vs. 1Password in a true face off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Cyber Monday Extended: Best Cyber Week Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2
Computing

Yes, Android apps can run on your PC, and it's easier than you think

Wish you knew how to run Android apps in Windows? It's easier than you might think and there are a number of different ways to do it. In this guide, we break down the steps so you can follow along with ease.
Posted By Jon Martindale
oppo find x lamborghini top back
Mobile

Oppo will unfurl its folding smartphone at the 2019 Mobile World Conference

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has confirmed that it is working on a folding smartphone, and that it will be shown off at MWC 2019. Here's everything we know about an Oppo folding smartphone.
Posted By Mark Jansen
android auto november 2018 update focuses on messaging media rg 11 18 5
Cars

Google’s new Android Auto features target motorists who like music and friends

Google has made a series of updates to its Android Auto application. The software is now more convenient to use and more feature-rich than before. The updates focus on two main areas: Messaging and media. 
Posted By Ronan Glon
Gaming

Xbox app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox app can't do it all, but it does allow you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin