HTC to launch a new blockchain-powered phone called the Exodus

Nowadays, it seems tough to escape blockchain technology — especially with the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. As part of what HTC claims is its “effort to expand the blockchain ecosystem,” the company introduced its latest blockchain phone known as the HTC Exodus. The announcement comes almost one week before the launch of its latest flagship, the HTC U12.

While there aren’t too many details on the new smartphone, the company did give some idea of what to expect. Here’s everything we know so far.

Design

HTC hasn’t released any official images of what the Exodus will look like. Instead, the company posted a rough sketch of what appear to be the smartphone’s components. The vague sketch only displays what might be found under the hood, as well as on the back of the device.

Specs

There aren’t any details when it comes to specs either. We’ll have to wait to find out specifications such as the type of processor, battery, or even screen size the Exodus will feature. As of right now, we do know the device will include a universal wallet and built-in hardware to support cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications.

Initially, it will launch with support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dfinity networks, and Lightning Network, but the company says it will eventually support the entire blockchain ecosystem. HTC plans on creating a native blockchain network with all eExodus phones, in an effort to double and triple the number of nodes of Ethereum and Bitcoin.

The device will also feature what’s supposed to be a trusted and user-friendly UI for DApps. By bringing DApps to mobile, HTC hopes to streamline the mobile user experience throughout the DApp community as a whole.

Release date and availability

There’s currently no information on when the device will be released, but the HTC Exodus landing page does include a “Reserve” button. Users can fill out a form with their name and email address, and are then prompted to check off the “Yes, I want an Exodus” box.

While there’s no price set for the device quite yet, HTC announced that it might even accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.