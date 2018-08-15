T-Mobile attempts to reinvent customer service with its new ‘Team of Experts’

Share

In attempt to reinvent how businesses approach customer care, T-Mobile is going old school — by connecting its customers with humans instead of robots. At a press event in Charleston, South Carolina, T-Mobile’s executive team took to the stage to announce ‘Team of Experts,’ — the company’s new customer service model.

Essentially, T-Mobile is attempting to make calling customer service less of a hassle. Rather than having to explain your issue repeatedly each time you get transferred to a new representative, you’ll have what the company refers to as an “elite care squad” assigned to you specifically. That way, every time you call or message T-Mobile, you’re directed to the same team who knows your region and preferences

Having spent the time completely redesigning its customer service practices, the company even patented its new solution. But the Un-carrier isn’t solely focused on its customers but its employees as well. By creating a better way to interact with customers, this will most likely also increase employee satisfaction across the board.

The company sees its new customer care service as a big change in how it does business, but what lies ahead for T-Mobile could be bigger. Back in April, T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced that an agreement was reached for a merger with Sprint. Combined, the company will have more than 126 million customers and the deal could mean an improvement in 5G wireless technology.

Before the deal can officially be finalized, it has to be approved by the Justice Department which will review it for antitrust violations. Seeing as how the department has blocked a similar deal between AT&T and T-Mobile on antitrust grounds, gaining approval might not be so easy.

Since the announcement, the potential merger has been moving along. In June, both T-Mobile and Sprint announced the Public Interest Statement with the FCC was filed. In July, the Commission officially began accepting petitions to deny the merger along with any formal comments — which are due by August 27.

As for T-Mobile’s Team of Experts, it’s available to all customers regardless of what plan you have. You also don’t have to pay extra or add anything on to your existing plan in order to receive the same customer care.

This story is developing.