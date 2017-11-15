T-Mobile wants you to donate $2 million of its money this #GivingTuesday

As the holiday season approaches, so too does the most generous time of year. On November 28, generous and socially minded companies and individuals the world over will be able to participate in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving. And to help everyone give just a little more is T-Mobile, which has set aside $2 million to be donated to nonprofits selected by its users.

In 13 days, T-Mobile will leverage its perennially popular T-Mobile Tuesdays app to give customers $2 not to spend at Dunkin Donuts, Panda Express, or one of the other retailers often found on the platform, but rather to donate. Folks with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app will be able to give that money to one of four charities — the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club of America, Feeding America, or Team Rubicon.

And T-Mobile’s offer actually isn’t limited to T-Mobile customers. In fact, anytime anyone tweets #GivingTWOgether on November 28, the Bellevue, Washington-based carrier has pledged to donate yet another $2 to be split evenly among each of the four charities, up to $100,000. And if you work for T-Mobile directly, you’ll find an extra $28 in your Giving Account on the morning of November 28 that you can donate to any charity, whether it’s one of the aforementioned four options or not.

“This has been a tough year for so many, and on this #GivingTuesday, you get to give back the way that matters most to you,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “In 2017, T-Mobile employees, together with T-Mobile Foundation matching, have already given more than $2 million to charity, and with your help, we’re going to double that!”

So what will your $2 donation do? If you select the Boys & Girls Club of America, your generosity will help provide 40 minutes of homework support to after-school youth. $2 given to the American Red Cross will result in a comfort kit to someone impacted by a disaster, whereas a donation to Feeding America promises to allow food to be distributed to a family in need. And finally, Team Rubicon will use the donations that it receives to give clean water filtration kits to families affected by a natural disaster.