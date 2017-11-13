The Revvl Plus will be available for purchase from T-Mobile on November 17

This past summer, T-Mobile released the Revvl — the first in its lineup of branded smartphones. Next up is the T-Mobile Revvl Plus, which is a larger smartphone that still comes with an affordable price tag.

Design

Available in a special edition color scheme, the Revvl Plus has a sleek look to it. The body of the device is completely black while parts of it are accented in magenta — to match T-Mobile’s signature colors.

At the top is an earpiece, and on the right side are where the physical power button and volume rocker are located. On the back, you’ll see a speaker placed right underneath the T-Mobile branding. While the Plus is bigger, it still seems slim and compact when holding it — similar to the original Revvl which included an engraved power button.

Specs and screen

In comparison to the Revvl, the Revvl Plus goes a bit bigger with its features. There’s both a larger screen and battery, as well as improved cameras and security.

The device has a 6-inch full HD display, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and micro-USB charging spot. On the back of the Revvl is where you’ll find a finger print scanner and a vertical, dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

Under the hood, is a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 3,380mAh battery, along with 2GB RAM and 32GB of native storage. There’s also a MicroSD card slot for 128GB of expandable storage.

But when it comes to software, the Revvl Plus runs the same operating system as the Revvl — Android Nougat. Google released Nougat as it’s mobile operating system for 2016. Since then, the company has gone on to release its latest OS known as Android Oreo which officially launched in August.

Price and availability

The Revvl Plus will be available in T-Mobile stores and on the carrier’s website starting November 17. You can purchase the phone for $0 down and $9 a month for 18 months with Jump! On Demand service. There’s also the option to put $8 down and pay $8 a month for 24 months on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan. The full retail price for the Revvl Plus will run you $200.