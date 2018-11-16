Digital Trends
T-Mobile Revvl 2 and Revvl 2 Plus: Everything you need to know

T-Mobile's new Revvl 2, Revvl 2 Plus are now available for purchase

Brenda Stolyar
By

Last year, T-Mobile launched its own line of branded smartphones made by TCL-owned Alcatel. As a follow-up to the original Revvl, the carrier has unveiled its next-generation devices — the Revvl 2 and Revvl 2 Plus. The new smartphones come with a sleeker design than their predecessors and also differ in terms of specs. Both smartphones are now available for purchase through T-Mobile.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Revvl 2

t mobile revvel 2 and revvl plus news tmo spectrumblack back right

Design and display

The Revvl 2 doesn’t differ too much from its predecessor in terms of design — but it does look a bit sleeker. It only comes in an all-black design (known as Mirror Black, to be exact), with a body that’s curved around the edges. The Revvl 2 comes with a 5.5-inch HD display (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) and 18:9 screen ratio. At the top is an earpiece, along with a front-facing camera — complete with an LED flash to illuminate those selfies.

On the right is where you’ll find the volume rocker and a power button in T-Mobile’s signature magenta right beneath it. On the back is the rear camera, LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor with T-Mobile’s branding underneath it. For extra security, there’s also a facial-recognition feature.

Specs

Under the hood, is a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor and MediaTek MT6739 chipset. It houses a 3,000mAh battery and comes with 2GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of native storage. There’s also a MicroSD card slot for up to 128GB of expandable storage. There’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and 13-megapixel rear-facing camera on the back right above the fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to software, the Revvl 2 doesn’t run the latest Android operating system — instead it’ll ship with Android 8.1 Oreo, which launched in August 2017. The company released Android 9.0 Pie this past summer. It’s also IP52-rated when it comes to water and dust resistance.

Price and availability

The Revvl 2 is currently available for purchase through T-Mobile. It costs $168, but you can opt to finance it for $7 per month for 24 months with no money down. For a limited time, T-Mobile is offering the device for free if you add an additional line to your plan.

Revvl 2 Plus

Design and display

As with any “plus” version of a device, the Revvl 2 Plus takes it up a notch in comparison to the Revvl 2. When it comes to design, it looks exactly the same as the Revvl 2 but is bigger in size — the dimensions come in at 162 x 74.9 x 8.65 mm, compared to the Revvl 2’s 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.5 mm size. At the topis a front-facing camera with LED flash and an earpiece. As for the display, the Revvl 2 Plus has a 6-inch Full HD display (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) and 18:9 screen ratio. It only comes in the same all-black design as the Revvl 2. On the right side is a volume rocker, while the back has a dual rear-camera with LED flash and fingerprint sensor beneath it.

Specs

The Revvl 2 Plusc omes with a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor and MediaTek MT6739 chipset. There’s also a 4,000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It’s also expandable up to 128GB if you need extra space. Like the Revvl 2, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has the same IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Revvl 2 Plus has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and on the back is vertical, dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Even though it’s the next-generation Revvl, it does have a weaker camera in comparison to the Revvl Plus, which boasts dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

Price and availability

The Revvl 2 Plus is now available for purchase through T-Mobile. It’ll cost you $252, or you can choose to pay $10.50 per month for 24 months with no money down. For a limited time, you can get the Revvl 2 Plus for $84 if you add an additional line to your plan.

