The best Google Pixel 7 cases and covers

One of the most head-spinning aspects about buying a new smartphone is choosing the right case to keep it safe. The Google Pixel 7, fresh off the assembly line, is no exception. When choosing a case, be sure to take your lifestyle into consideration. Generally, you'll try to balance protection with a slim form factor that does not add bulk or weight to your phone. If you're into active sports, hiking, or cycling, you might consider a more rugged case that offers extra protection against drops and impact.
If you mainly move your smartphone out of the house for routine shopping, walks around the neighborhood, and commuting to the office, a lighter and less obtrusive case might be more appropriate. Don't forget about style. Perhaps you love the color and exterior look of your phone so much that you're loath to cover it but rather prefer a transparent case. Or conversely, you may seek a decorative or eye-popping design. All those options are available by themselves or in combination. We've chosen a few cases from our favorite brands to help you get started.
Incipio Duo Phone Case
- Sleek, minimalistic design
- Drop protection to 12 feet
- Dual-layer protection
- May be somewhat thick
The Incipio Duo Pixel 7 case features a minimalistic design for maximum protection via its signature two-piece protective smartphone cover. The case is slim and easy to handle while shielding your phone from drops and impact. The company employs Impact Strut technology that provides drop protection to 12 feet.
Ringke Fusion
- Combination polucarbonate and TPU
- Pleasing frosted coating
- Built-in lanyard holes
- No reinforced edges
If you're looking for total protection for your Google Pixel 7, the Rinke Fusion has you covered. It secures your phone in a minimalist clear case. It features a matte coating with a durable polycarbonate back panel and TPU bumper frames. Fingerprint-resistant and smudgeproof, its frosted coating is soft and easy to hold. It includes Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes on either side of the case to facilitate the use of hand straps, wrist lanyards, and phone charms. It comes in Matte Clear or Matte Smoke Black.
Spigen Slim Armor CS
- Air cushion tech
- Two-card slit
- Shock absorbent
- Not compatible with wireless charging
Spigen's polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane shock-absorbent case is a veritable dual-layer protection machine that features air cushion technology. It includes a convenient two-card sliding card slot. It's not compatible with wireless charging. It comes in black or rose gold.
Otterbox Defender
- Holster serves as a belt clip or kickstand
- Features port covers
- Works with wireless chargers
- Expensive
If you're out and about in rough terrain (including the subway), Otterbox's Defender Series will keep your Pixel 7 smartphone safe. Its multilayer construction — from polycarbonate shell to synthetic rubber cover and holster — guards against drops, dirt, scrapes, and bumps. It's tested to sustain four times the number of drops as military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6 and features a rugged, multilayer design with port covers. It works with both Qi charging and MagSafe wireless chargers (with no magnets in the case). The included holster serves as either a belt clip or kickstand.
Google Pixel 7 case
- Made specifically for the Pixel phone
- Made with 30% recycled plastic
- Google product made for its own phone
- May not protect against high drops
Google is selling its own case specifically designed for its own Pixel 7, so you know you'll get the perfect form and function for your phone. It features an advanced design that complements the phone, with the Google logo and side buttons highlighted with a metallic finish. The case is made with over 30% recycled plastic with a polycarbonate shell and thermoplastic polymer. The power and volume buttons are made with 100% recycled aluminum. It comes in Lemongrass, Chalk, and Obsidian.
Tech21 Evo Check Case
- 16-foot drop protection
- Biodegradable
- Impact-resistant
- Expensive
Tech21's Evo case is constructed with its FlexShock impact material for a super durable cover that offers 16-foot multi-drop protection, enhanced camera protection, and interchangeable colored buttons. The case is guaranteed to last for the lifetime of your phone, but it won't take forever to disintegrate once you've disposed of it. That's because it's made with updated biodegradable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). It comes in Smokey/Black with blue and purple buttons.
Poetic Revolution Series Case
- Protects drops up to 20 feet
- Covered ports
- Built-in screen protector options
- May be a bit thick
Poetic Revolution is designed as a rugged polycarbonate case for your smartphone. It features specific textures for balance and focuses on ergonomics as its main design feature. Side textures enhance the grip to reduce dropping, but the case protects your phone from accidental damage for up to 20 feet. Raised beveled supports on the corner create a cushion to prevent shock and impact. All ports are covered by a plug design that prevents dust from entering. Its built-in screen protector works with fingerprint ID, and a built-in pull-out kickstand facilitates hands-free viewing. For those who don't like built-in screen protectors, Poetic has included an extra front frame to use with your own tempered glass. It comes in black, light blue, and pink.
