Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Google Pixel Watch screen protectors

Jackie Dove
By

Google has completed its hardware-software ecosystem with the debut of the Google Pixel Watch, pairing it with the release of the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

While a smartphone case may be a no-brainer for today's giant glass slabs, can the same be said of smartwatch screen protectors? A smartwatch is almost always in line for perilous impacts — even more so than a smartphone. Every day, there's the potential of banging your wrist against numerous hard surfaces, like walls and tables, that can potentially scratch, damage, or chip away at your smartwatch glass over time. The stats back this up, too. While most users manage to keep their electronic equipment safe from accidents, some 45% will damage their device and 38% will drop their device onto a hard surface at some point during its life span.

If you're planning on a brand new Google Pixel Watch and want to protect its pretty face for as long as possible, inexpensive coverage in the form of a screen protector is a helpful solution. We rounded up a few that are available today to get you started.

[6 Pack] TPU Screen Protector Compatible with Pixel Watch, [Upgrade Flexible Film] Anti-Scratch [Bubble Free] Soft HD TPU Clear Film for Google Pixel Watch
RinoGear Screen Protector
Jump to details
atFoliX Screen Protector Compatible with Google Pixel Watch Protector Film, Ultra Clear and Flexible FX Screen Protection Film (3X)
atFoliX Screen Protector
Jump to details
[4-Pack] Spectre Shield Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch Screen Protector Case Friendly Accessories Flexible Full Coverage Clear TPU Film
Spectre Shield Screen Protector
Jump to details
[6 Pack] TPU Screen Protector Compatible with Pixel Watch, [Upgrade Flexible Film] Anti-Scratch [Bubble Free] Soft HD TPU Clear Film for Google Pixel Watch
CellBell TPU Screen Protector
Jump to details
Compatible for Google Pixel Watch Screen Protector, [3 Pack] Lamshaw 3D Full Coverage Screen Protector Film Compatible for Google Pixel Watch (3 pack)
Lamshaw 3D Full Coverage Screen Protector Film
Jump to details
Vaxson 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector, compatible with Google Pixel Watch 9H Protective Guard Film Protectors
Vaxson 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Jump to details
RinoGear Screen Protector and box with Google Pixel Watch.

RinoGear Screen Protector

Pros
  • Comes in a six pack
  • Offers full touchscreen functionality
  • Accurate touchscreen functionality
Cons
  • May not protect against hard impact

If you're intent on protecting your Pixel Watch screen, consider the RinoGear Pixel Watch Screen Protector six-pack, a wet install film that preserves the beauty of your watch. It features a precision laser-cut, flexible smart skin film to cover the timepiece's curved face. It promises crystal-clear clarity, an invisible, high-definition surface, and accurate full touchscreen functionality.

[6 Pack] TPU Screen Protector Compatible with Pixel Watch, [Upgrade Flexible Film] Anti-Scratch [Bubble Free] Soft HD TPU Clear Film for Google Pixel Watch
RinoGear Screen Protector
atFoliX Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch with watch and box.

atFoliX Screen Protector

Pros
  • Comes in a three pack
  • High adhesion rate
  • Easy to install
Cons
  • May not protect against bigger impacts

This protective film covering for your Pixel Watch face features a flexible, shock-absorbing cover with accurate touch and feel functionality from the center to the face's edge. The FX-ActiFleX Protector Film is derived from the company's FX-Curved-Clear product, which combines adhesion on curved glass and ceramic surfaces with a shock-absorbing oleophobic coating that keeps the surface pristine and fingerprint-free. Minor dings and scratches are self-repairing.

atFoliX Screen Protector Compatible with Google Pixel Watch Protector Film, Ultra Clear and Flexible FX Screen Protection Film (3X)
atFoliX Screen Protector
Spectre Shield Screen Protector with watch and box.

Spectre Shield Screen Protector

Pros
  • Comes in a four pack
  • Case-friendly
  • Made from military-grade material
Cons
  • May be thicker than other choices

The Spectre Shield Screen Protector is made from proprietary military-grade skin film material that is laser-cut to form an invisible shield for your watch face. It protects your timepiece from accidental scratches or damage and is compatible with Pixel Watch cases. Its transparency film uses advanced optical material to ensure your screen stays sharp and looks vibrant. A wet install allows for multiple adjustments for the right fit. The package includes the film, microfiber cloth, and smoothing card.

[4-Pack] Spectre Shield Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch Screen Protector Case Friendly Accessories Flexible Full Coverage Clear TPU Film
Spectre Shield Screen Protector
Google Pixel Watch face with CellBell TPU Screen Protector half applied.

CellBell TPU Screen Protector

Pros
  • Comes in a six pack
  • Scratches get repaired automatically
  • Full-screen cover
Cons
  • Extremely thin

The CellBell TPU Screen Protector is a 0.1mm bubble-free, touch-sensitive, scratch-resistant cover for your Google Pixel Watch. The clear TPU hydrophobic and oleophobic screen cover features four protective layers: a scratch-resistant layer, a shock-absorption layer, a memory layer, and an adhesive layer. Bubbles and scratches get repaired automatically within 24 hours, while the full-screen cover maintains the watch face's original color and brightness.

[6 Pack] TPU Screen Protector Compatible with Pixel Watch, [Upgrade Flexible Film] Anti-Scratch [Bubble Free] Soft HD TPU Clear Film for Google Pixel Watch
CellBell TPU Screen Protector
Lamshaw 3D Full Coverage Screen Protector Film pictured with Google Pixel Watch.

Lamshaw 3D Full Coverage Screen Protector Film

Pros
  • Comes in a three pack
  • Bubble-free installation
  • 3D visual clarity
Cons
  • May be thicker than other choices

This easy-install screen protector is bubble-free and adheres tightly to your Pixel Watch screen for maximum touch sensitivity and visual clarity. The edge-to-edge protection offers full coverage for your smartwatch and shields it from drops, scratches, and impact. It's a permanent cover that stays put until you choose to peel it off.

Compatible for Google Pixel Watch Screen Protector, [3 Pack] Lamshaw 3D Full Coverage Screen Protector Film Compatible for Google Pixel Watch (3 pack)
Lamshaw 3D Full Coverage Screen Protector Film
Vaxson 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Google Pixel Watch.

Vaxson 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Comes in a three pack
  • Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating
  • 9H hardness rating
Cons
  • Protective film covers only the flat area

With the Vaxson Tempered Glass Screen Protector, a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating reduces sweat and fingerprints to preserve nearly 100% transparency for your Pixel Watch screen. Its tempered glass has reinforced beveled edges for high-definition image clarity and touch sensitivity. The screen cover is bubble-free and dust-resistant, with a 9H hardness rating that guards against scuffs, scratches, and impact.

Vaxson 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector, compatible with Google Pixel Watch 9H Protective Guard Film Protectors
Vaxson 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

