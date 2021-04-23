Apple’s newest and largest iPad Pro sports a spectacular mini-LED powered Liquid Retina XDR display, so you want nothing bad to happen to it as you tote it around town or prop it up on your kitchen counter. Before pressing your new tablet into service, make sure to select a top-notch screen protector to prevent scratches, dust, dirt, and other damage to the edge-to-edge display. We’ve picked out the best screen protectors for the Pad Pro 12.9-inch (2021), and because its dimensions are so similar to previous 12.9-inch models, our top selections can be used for previous-generation iPad Pros of the 12.9-inch persuasion. Here are our favorite picks.

AmFilm for iPad Pro 12.9

AmFilm’s iPad Pro 12.9 protector offers full functionality for the Face ID sensors of the newest iPad Pro, as well as for the 2020 and 2018 models. Its exclusive protective material facilitates full touch screen sensitivity. The premium-grade tempered glass is clear, scratch-proof, resilient, and long-lasting, with an oleophobic coating that defies fingerprints and smudges. The custom fit offers optimum screen protection, while leaving room around the edges for the case of your choice. The package contains two cut screen protectors, installation instructions, dust removal stickers, wet and dry wipes, and a squeegee to help remove bubbles.

Anti Glare Matte Screen Protector

The Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector is made of a transparent layer of nanocoating that reduces on-screen fingerprints and smudges. It diffuses light to reduce glare in various lighting conditions to reduce eye strain. Despite that, its powerful transparency preserves the original screen brightness and features. It’s specifically designed to be compatible with fingerprint scanners and Face ID, to give you a seamless unlocking experience.

Amazon

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Plus

The InvisibleShield’s Ion Matrix tempered glass tech strengthens your bright glass slab at the molecular level to preserves its smooth look and feel and ensure that all text and images look sharp and vibrant. The precision surfacing facilitates maximum scratch resistance while smudge- and oil-resistant tech prevents smudges to keep your screen clean. The Glass Plus touch sensitivity responds to each tap and swipe and the reinforced edges prevent chipping as they melt into the screen. The EZ Apply tabs make installation a breeze.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

With Spigen’s Glastr EZ Fit, you get tempered glass durability rated at 9H hardness, oleophobic coating for glare and daily fingerprint resistance, and superior touch-responsiveness for free access to your new iPad Pro. Spigen’s precise auto-alignment tool facilitates effortless installation for the 12.9-inch models from 2021, 2020, and 2018.

ESR Screen Protector for iPad Pro

The ESR Screen Protector sports an ultra-thin design that is easy to install, and supports Face ID and Apple Pencil with full HD protection for your iPad Pro 12.9-inch from 2021, 2020, and 2018. This transparent screen protector preserves image quality while protecting your iPad from dust and scratches. A large camera and microphone cutout ensure effective Face ID recognition and sound quality. The package comes with one tempered glass screen protector, installation frame, two cleaning kits, and instructions. The installation frame makes perfect alignment with zero bubbles a cinch.

Paperlike Screen Protector for iPad

The Paperlike screen protector is designed for creatives and artists who want the precision look and feel of paper. If you use Apple Pencil as a primary input device for note-taking, sketching, painting, or doodling, this matte covering will accommodate you. Its nanodot surface screen guard gives you the feeling of writing on a piece of paper with a traditional pen or pencil. Its paperlike screen guard delivers high transparency for a clear display. While heavy-duty protection is not its main calling, Paperlike will shield your tablet against scratches. The package comes with two Paperlike iPad screen protectors, wet and dry wipes, dust absorbers, and sticker guides.

Paperlike

Supershieldz for Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch

Constructed with high-quality Japanese PET film (thermoplastic polymer resin in the polyester family) for easy installation, this anti-glare matte film covering is engineered to reduce glare and fingerprints while ensuring real-time touch sensitivity. With this film protector, you get a natural feel that ensures touch screen accuracy while at the same time protecting your screen from scratches, dust, and scrapes. It comes in a three-pack and leaves no residue when removed.

Editors' Recommendations