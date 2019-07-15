Digital Trends
Visible is giving away the iPhone 7 for $100 and Moto G7 Power for $50

Christian de Looper
Visible, the new unlimited-data-and-no-fine-print carrier owned by Verizon, is getting into the Prime Day 2019 spirit. The company has announced a number of deals on some great smartphones, making it easier than ever to switch over to its service, if you’re interested.

The smartphones on sale, in particular, include the Apple iPhone 7 and the Motorola Moto G7 Power, both decent phones in their own right, especially at the price that Visible is offering them.

The iPhone 7 may not be the latest and greatest iPhone, but Visible is offering it for $100, which is a pretty incredible deal. The iPhone 7 features Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, coupled with plenty of RAM and either 32GB or 128GB of storage, which should be more than enough for the majority of people. The device is compatible with iOS 12 and the upcoming iOS 13, meaning you’ll get the latest and greatest Apple features on it, and a 12-megapixel camera that is able to take some pretty great shots. The display on the device sits at 4.7 inches. Note, the phone still costs $200, but you’ll get a $100 prepaid MasterCard, which can be used anywhere, so it effectively comes at $100.

The Moto G7 Power also has a lot going for it, and it comes at an even cheaper price than the iPhone 7. The device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. On top of that, the device has a beautiful edge-to-edge design to help make it look nice and modern, and the display measures in at 6.2 inches. On the back, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera sensor, and it should be able to capture some pretty decent shots. Even better is the fact that the device has an absolutely huge 5,000mAh battery, which should help it last for almost two days of normal use. The device is priced at $150 on Visible’s website, but again, you’ll get a $100 prepaid MasterCard, making for an effective price of a very impressive $50.

Looking for other sweet smartphone deals? There are some amazing Prime Day 2019 smartphone deals, including deals on Samsung Galaxy phones and Google Pixel phones.

