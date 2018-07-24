Digital Trends
Mobile

We tried Visible’s $40 unlimited data plan for two weeks to see how it fares

Steven Winkelman
By
Visibile Prepaid Unlimited
Steven Winkelman/Digital Trends

The mobile world is dominated by hyperbole. Each carrier makes a claim that, in some way, it offers the best coverage with the highest speeds. While coverage is important, a new service called Visible is questioning whether you need ultra-speedy internet service on your smartphone.

Visible is a new offshoot prepaid service from Verizon, and it only has one product — an unlimited plan (talk, text, and data) that caps data speeds at 5Mbps for $40 a month. That’s fast enough to surf the web, scroll through your Instagram feed with ease, and even stream movies in HD. It’s not for everyone, but Visible is betting the low price will entice people who really don’t feel like they need speedier internet service. It’s the least expensive unlimited plan on the market backed by a carrier with the most reliable LTE network in the U.S. 

But the $40 price tag and 5Mbps data speeds aren’t the only propositions Visible is making. It bills itself as an app-based carrier, meaning the entire mobile experience happens within an app. You set up your account through the app, you’ll get a SIM card shipped overnight, and you pay your bills through the app. You won’t find a Visible store or even an 1-800 number: Cutting these costs allow the carrier to save money and pass at least some of the savings on to its customers.

Visible is not the first app-based carrier, mind you. Other companies like Google’s Project Fi and Mint Mobile have been offering similar services for years. Its a nascent market, but it’s likely to grow in the coming years as more smartphone manufacturers start adding eSIMs to their handsets, making it easy to switch carriers. The upcoming iPhone is expected to have a built-in eSIM, and the Google Pixel 2 already has it embedded.

Testing the service

So is Visible a viable alternative to its full-throttled competitors? We decided to put it to the test to find out. We swapped our iPhone 8 Plus with a Verizon Unlimited plan for an iPhone 8 on Visible to give the service a try for a few weeks. You should know that Visible is a bring your own device service, which means you need to purchase your smartphone unlocked beforehand. The service is currently in early access, so there may be some kinks, and there’s only an iOS app at the moment. Android support is on the roadmap. 

During our two week test, we didn’t notice any slow downs, but the network is currently not open to the public either.

Since the Visible-powered iPhone was our only phone for the next two weeks, we downloaded our favorite apps, and instead of using Wi-Fi, we relied on the cellular connection. Downloading dozens of apps over a 5Mbps connection was painfully slow. What would usually take a few minutes over a Wi-Fi connection became a 13-plus minute situation on the Visible network.

That all said, most people are likely to install all their apps over Wi-FI, as more than 80 percent of mobile traffic happens over Wi-Fi.

Our experience improved drastically once we managed to download all our apps. For starters, we streamed Netflix for 25 hours over the two week period and didn’t run into a single issue in regards to internet performance. Quality-wise, videos are limited to 480p on cellular connectivity — a practice most carriers partake in; streams looked okay to us, but you may feel otherwise.

Visibile Prepaid Unlimited
Steven Winkelman/Digital Trends

Remember — video streams will be able to go as high quality as possible when you’re on Wi-Fi.

There was no noticeable difference when using apps like Instagram or Facebook — we were able to scroll and upload to our heart’s content. As for surfing the web, the difference in load times compared to our Verizon iPhone were marginal.

In addition to slower data speeds, Visible warns users they could see slower speeds when the network is congested. During our two week test, we didn’t notice any slow downs, but the network is currently not open to the public yet so this may change in the future.

Good data connection and excellent call quality are only a part of the equation.

We also found no problems with coverage reliability. During out test, we used the phone throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn without a single dropped call or lost signal. We even managed to get great signal on Fire Island, which is no small feat. Visible relies on Verizon’s network, which has long-claimed to have the best coverage of all the major U.S. carriers.

If you’re in an area with poor Verizon coverage, then you will run into problems with Visible. 

It’s all in the app

Good data connection and excellent call quality are only a part of the equation though. Since our Visible test unit was already activated when it arrived, we placed an order for a new service to check out the set up and tech support process, which is where we ran into some problems.

Visibile Prepaid Unlimited
Steven Winkelman/Digital Trends

When we were setting up our iPhone 8, we received a SIM with an accompanying SIM key and directions on how to activate our service. We connected to a Wi-FI network, downloaded the Visible app, and opened our iPhone Settings app expecting a carrier update — none came.

We contacted tech support via the Chat tab in the Visible app and were quickly acknowledged by a support representative. The representative initially said we would need to re-order service as our new phone number had been released, so we didn’t have a cell number anymore. When asked if we could just get a new number, we were told that’s not possible because we would need to go through the entire process of signing up for the service again. 

Though the setup process was arduous, we’re still thoroughly impressed with Visible’s service

We asked the representative to confirm there were no other options, and were then told the issue was actually due to an expired credit card, not a lost phone number. Our credit card had just expired, which we didn’t realize. Seems, like an easy enough fix right? It wasn’t.

We spent 45 minutes entering our credit card number repeatedly and authorizing charges, only to be told by the representative that the expired card was the only one they could see in their system. After being encouraged to continuously try the same technique over and over, we finally switched the default payment method, enabled auto payment, and closed out of the website. When we re-opened the site and authorized the payment, it finally processed-along with six other zero-dollar authorizations. 

Though the setup process was arduous, and our experience with tech support wasn’t as fast and easy as we’d have liked, we’re still thoroughly impressed with Visible’s service. Again, it’s in beta and there are bound to be some hiccups. Since the kinks we experienced were momentary — and specific — and were not related to overall call quality or data speeds, we’re confident Visible can have them ironed out by the time the service is available to the public.

Limitations

There are a few differences between Visible and it’s closest competitor, Project Fi. Visible doesn’t have any type of family or group plan, nor does it have international calling included — you’ll need to rely on Wi-Fi overseas, or grab a local SIM card.

Visibile Prepaid Unlimited
Steven Winkelman/Digital Trends

In our experience, Project Fi also has the upper hand when it comes to customer service, but Google’s mobile virtual network operator has been out for a longer period of time. Project Fi doesn’t have an unlimited data option — you pay $10 per gigabyte of data used at the end of the month, and $20 for unlimited calls and text. Unless you use 2GB of data or less a month, Visible will likely save you more money in the long run.

Currently, you need to have an access code to join the beta service (which you’ll still need to pay for). If you’d like to give Visible a try, the company provided us with an access code you can use. Just enter CFF48 in the access code field to register for the beta.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time
Up Next

We asked Bill Nye about his plan to save Earth from civilization-ending asteroids
Woman using phone on 4G speeds
Mobile

OpenSignal names T-Mobile the best mobile network in almost all categories

According to the latest OpenSignal report, T-Mobile takes first place for fastest 4G download speed. In comparison to its competitors, the carrier also snagged the top spots in almost all other categories.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Mobile

How to improve your Android privacy

If you have an Android device and you’re concerned about your privacy, then we have a few tips for you. Learn about the settings you can change to improve your Android privacy and safeguard your personal data.
Posted By Simon Hill
radar detector
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Whistler.
Posted By Andrew Hard
t-mobile
Mobile

T-Mobile expands Simple Global plan, offers $5 international day pass for LTE

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
trend micro crysis ransomware windows remote desktop hacker in front of computer hacking hack hacked
Computing

Millions of health records may be at stake in ransomware attack

LabCorps revealed that it was a victim of a data breach, and the FBI confirmed it was notified of a ransomware attack. With millions of health records at stake, it's still unclear what information, if any, the attackers accessed.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
samsung mocks iphone x download speed in ad for galaxy s9
Mobile

Samsung mocks iPhone X download speed in new ad for Galaxy S9

Samsung’s smartphone division loves to mock Apple and its devotees at every opportunity, with its latest ad highlighting a recent test that showed the Galaxy S9 to have faster downloads speeds than the iPhone X.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Trevor Mogg
hyperloop pod reaches fastest speed yet in latest contest warr
Emerging Tech

Hyperloop pod reaches fastest speed yet in Elon Musk’s latest contest

A Hyperloop passenger pod just hit a new speed record of almost 300 mph. The record was set by a German team at a Hyperloop contest in California and takes the system another step toward its target speed of 760 mph.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
iphone x notch
Mobile

Flagship Android phones top iPhone X in download speed, report claims

According to a new report from Ookla, phones equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 have much faster download speeds than phones equipped with Intel's XMM 7480 modem, such as the iPhone X.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what facebook users should know about cambridge analytica and privacy mobile v1
Computing

Facebook suspends data firm claiming access to 1 trillion conversations

Facebook and Instagram are suspending Crimson Hexagon's access to its data pending a full investigation. Facebook found no wrongdoing, but wants to know if the firm used social network data to help with government surveillance programs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

Apple's new quick-charging adapter may only be available with 2018 iPhones

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
MacBook Pro Touch Bar
Computing

If you own a 2018 MacBook Pro, you will want to maintain data backups

You should always maintain backups of your files, but owners of the 2018 MacBook Pro should be especially vigilant. A new logic board design means that Apple's existing data recovery tools won't work if the logic board fails.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Apple iPhone 7
Mobile

Apple stops offering free repairs for iPhones with grayed speaker buttons

Getting a new iPhone should be a pleasurable experience, but if you run into an issue, it can quickly become frustrating. Luckily, we’ve gathered a few potential solutions for any iPhone 7 problems you may be facing.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC begins accepting petitions to deny the T-Mobile and Sprint merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are hoping the third time is the charm for a merger. It comes just months after the carriers cited an inability to find common ground, extending yet again the long dance between the two telecom giants.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best video chat apps
Mobile

These are the best video chat apps to help you stay in touch

Though still relatively new, video chat apps can help you connect with people from around the world. Here are our personal favorites to help you keep in touch regardless of smartphone OS.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Photography

6 essential apps for improving your mobile photography

Across both Android and iOS, there's no shortage of photo-editing applications on the respective app stores. To make your life easier, we've rounded up six of the best apps available.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
iphone x notch
Mobile

This is the easiest way save your iPhone data to your computer

Living in fear of losing your contacts, photos, messages, and notes on your iPhone? Fear no more -- in this guide we'll break down exactly how to back up your iPhone to your computer.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 player you can buy (and 3 alternatives)

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? No worries. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? Don't sweat it. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall, Abigail Bassett
Dropit App
Mobile

With Dropit’s delivery service, you can literally shop till you drop

Carrying bags full of your purchases home after a hard day's shop is a pain. Dropit is an app that takes this away, and turns shopping into a more pleasurable experience by including one of the best things about shopping online -- home…
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
best tripods tripod
Photography

Keep that shot steady with the best camera tripods

Despite the impressive stabilization tech in today's cameras, there are times when you need a tripod. We've rounded up the best camera tripods to help keep your camera steady in the most trying conditions.
Posted By Gannon Burgett