Digital Trends
Mobile

Vivo V15 Pro’s trick camera rises to the challenge of making us smile

Andy Boxall
By
1 of 15
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Vivo V15 Pro impressions

Vivo was the first to come up with a motorized, pop-up camera to solve the problem of what to do with the selfie camera when the screen on a phone doesn’t have any bezels. The technology first appeared on the Vivo Apex concept phone, before arriving on the Vivo Nex S, and now, on the Vivo V15 Pro. The Nex S was filled with cutting edge tech at the time, as well as being large and quite expensive, but the V15 Pro is more mainstream, and shows how quickly brand new innovations filter down to regular smartphones today.

Front camera, security, and design

Vivo has gone all out with the front camera on the V15 Pro. It has a massive 32 megapixels, and emerges from the top right of the body. Vivo has enabled face unlock, which works alongside an in-display fingerprint sensor. We’ve used face unlock with a pop-up camera before on the Oppo Find X, but it was a feature missing from the Nex S. The camera is ready to go and the screen unlocked all in less than two seconds, and it’s activated by swiping up on the lock screen. It disappears again almost before you’ve had a chance to register it was there at all.

We’d say it’s slightly slower than face unlock on a Huawei phone like the P20 Pro, but more reliable, and about the same as face unlock on the iPhone XS, just less secure. There are no fancy 3D sensors here, just a camera. For higher levels of security you have the in-display fingerprint sensor, another area where Vivo innovated before many others. The technology is steadily improving, and in our short time with the phone, this 5th generation sensor is faster and more reliable than many others we’ve used.

Vivo has added artificial intelligence for scene recognition, portrait lighting, and an enhanced night mode.

Flip the phone over and you’re immediately struck by the bright, reflective rear panel, which has a stylish texture that reminds us of Huawei’s Hyper Optical design on the back of the Mate 20 Pro. Vivo calls it Spectrum Ripple, but here the effect doesn’t feel any different to touch, and despite doing a good impression of glass, the back of the V15 Pro is plastic. The sides of the phone giveaway its mid-range status, as the plastic buttons lack texture, and the finish on the edges feels warm and a little cheap compared to a glass or metal body.

It’s good to see some thought go into making it look as stylish as possible, disguising the phone’s mid-range position. We like the look of the V15 Pro a lot, and find it easy to hold. The V15 Pro is 8.2mm thick, and weighs 185 grams. Vivo hasn’t removed the headphone jack from the body either, but has taken the bizarre decision to use a separate slot on the body for a MicroSD card, rather than using a hybrid tray for it and a SIM card in the SIM tray.

Rear camera

A large camera bump sits on the left of the back and contains three camera lenses — the main 48-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel lens for measuring depth. Vivo has added artificial intelligence for scene recognition, portrait lighting, and an artificial intelligence-enhanced night mode.

1 of 7
Vivo V15 Pro Impressions Photo Samples
Vivo V15 Pro Impressions Photo Samples
Vivo V15 Pro Impressions Photo Samples
Vivo V15 Pro Impressions Photo Samples
Vivo V15 Pro Impressions Photo Samples
Vivo V15 Pro Impressions Photo Samples
Vivo V15 Pro Impressions Photo Samples

We’ve taken a selection of early photos to try it out, and are impressed with the performance. The 48-megapixel mode is activated as standard, and pictures are rich with detail. It happily adapts to light and dark lighting transitions, but did struggle slightly when the sun was peaking out behind buildings, where other cameras would have better handled the scene. It’s versatile too, with the wide-angle lens providing fun creative opportunities, and it’s not blighted by a fish-eye effect either.

Funtouch’s problem is that it reinvents aspects of Google Android without any real need to do so.

The A.I.-driven night mode is very effective, bringing out plenty of extra detail in a nighttime photo of St. Pauls Cathedral in London, crucially without losing atmosphere and making the picture look unrealistic. Overall, in the short time we’ve spent using the V15 Pro’s camera, it’s another winner from the company.

How about the motorized selfie camera? If beauty modes are your thing, then the Vivo V15 Pro will be right up your street. The list of alterations and “enhancements” is long, with everything from changing skin tone and changing the shape and size of your eyes, to thinning your face, jawline, and body.

Each setting is adjustable, and there are plenty of filters to add as well. The beauty mode is the default when you activate the front camera, but there’s a normal photo mode too, along with a portrait mode which blurs the background. This works acceptably, but still blurs out the edge of glasses if your head is at an angle.

Software

Our review Vivo V15 Pro has Android 9.0 Pie installed with the January 2019 security patch, and Vivo’s own Funtouch user interface over the top. The V15 Pro has Funtouch version 9 installed, with Google Services too, and it has improved over the version on the Nex S.

Provided you aren’t overly demanding, the V15 Pro should be a great everyday companion.

Familiar Android buttons are used for navigation as standard, but Vivo also offers a gesture control system. Unlike Huawei’s or Xiaomi’s, it separates the bottom of the screen into three sections. The left is for the control center (quick access controls usually found in the notification shade), the middle for home, and the right for back. It’s moderately successful, but not as logical as other systems.

Funtouch’s problem is that it reinvents familiar aspects of Google Android without any real need to do so. Why are all the quick access controls in a slide up panel, rather than in the notification shade? It doesn’t improve, but just changes things, and we’re not sure that’s needed.

Vivo V15 Pro impressions

We received several software updates while using the phone over a few days, which fixed various bugs we’d already discovered, but some remain. For example, the camera app sometimes crashes when going into Pro mode, and games like Reckless Racing 3 display in a strange way unless you change to full screen.

Screen and performance

The decision to fit a beautiful Super AMOLED screen to the V15 Pro is a good one. It’s colorful, bright, and has excellent contrast levels when we watched YouTube videos and photos from the Gallery app. A Snapdragon 675 processor with 8GB of RAM powers the phone we’ve been using, but the specs will vary depending on where you buy the phone. We played a few games, used social networking apps, and generally set the phone up without any problems.

The V15 Pro is a great example of why we continue to like Vivo’s smartphones

Provided you aren’t overly demanding, the V15 Pro should be a great everyday companion, particularly with the 3,700mAh battery inside. We haven’t used it long enough to establish standby and use times yet though, but we’re disappointed by a MicroUSB charging port rather than a USB Type-C. There is fast charging, but it’s basic, with 25-percent charge coming in 15 minutes.

Price and availability

You’ll have to import a V15 Pro if you live in the U.S. or the U.K., although Vivo says it will launch internationally over the coming months, starting with India. At the time of writing the price has not been announced.

Because the Vivo V15 Pro is not made for the U.K. or the U.S., when using a SIM card for the O2 network in the U.K., it connected only at 3G/HSPDA+ speeds. Worth noting if you’re thinking of importing one and want 4G LTE.

Conclusion

It’s impossible to ignore the novelty of watching — and hearing, as there are various cool sound effects to go with it — the camera rise from the phone’s body. It’s definitely a standout feature on the Vivo V15 Pro, but we’re pleased it’s not the only reason you’d want to buy one. The colors are striking, the screen is a beauty, and the camera impresses whether it’s on the front or the back of the phone.

The V15 Pro is a great example of why we continue to like Vivo’s smartphones — it is willing to experiment with cool technology and unusual designs, whether it’s a mainstream phone like this, or a concept like the Apex 2019. We just want the software to reach the same standard as hardware.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie? We asked every major manufacturer
Up Next

To avoid the notch, Vivo's new smartphone has a secret selfie camera
Sirin Labs Finney
Product Review

Fascinating Finney phone is crypto in a nutshell: Exciting, but also terrifying

The Sirin Labs Finney phone is to cryptocurrency what the iPhone is to Apple Pay. It facilitates the payment, processing, and exchanging of cryptocurrencies on a smartphone, and surprisingly does it in a user-friendly way.
Posted By Andy Boxall
vivo nex s review
Mobile

First phone specs reveal premium is the path for Vivo spinoff Iqoo

A new smartphone brand has launched. It's called Iqoo, and it's a sub-brand of Vivo, the Chinese device manufacturer owned by BBK Electronics. Excitingly, details about its first phone are slowly being released.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

The Huawei P30 will zoom into view on March 26 in Paris

The Huawei P30 Pro will be announced on March 26, 2019. It has already started to leak ahead of this date, and expectations are high that the company will improve even further on the P20 Pro's camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Product Review

Nokia’s 3.1 Plus is an affordable phone that’s crippled by its camera

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is HMD Global’s first smartphone to be sold by a U.S. carrier in-store. It’s only available on Cricket Wireless right now, which underlines its focus on affordability. Should you buy a phone this affordable?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Android
Mobile

It looks like Google may get rid of the back button in Android Q

Android Pie recently rolled out, but it's already time to look ahead to Android Q, the next version of Google's mobile OS. We've seen a number of rumors and leaks come out about the operating system -- here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Presidents’ Day

The Apple Watch Series 3 is seeing the same price cut we saw during the Amazon sale just last week. So if you're hoping to pick up an Apple Watch for less than $250, this $50 discount from Amazon can make that happen for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instagram launches location stories to more users 1
Social Media

Instagram to make giving easier with a Stories donation sticker for fundraisers

Instagram is preparing to launch a donation feature within Stories that would allow users to raise cash for a range of nonprofit charities. The company confirmed it's aiming to launch the donation sticker later this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Snapdragon X55 5G
Mobile

Need speed? Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon X55, the world’s fastest 5G modem

Qualcomm is preparing for an even faster future: The silicon giant just unveiled a second generation 5G modem for smartphones, promising blistering download speeds as high as 7Gbps.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Sphero RVR
Mobile

Barbie’s Corvette ain’t got nothing on Sphero’s fully programmable robot car

Sphero is known for devices like the Sphero Bolt and BB-8 Star Wars toy, but now the company is back with another addition to its lineup -- the Sphero RVR. The RVR is a fully programmable robot car that can be expanding with different…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Home Theater

Accidentally aired Samsung ad shows Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds a day before launch

One day before the launch event that is widely expected to contain both the new Galaxy S10 smartphone and the Galaxy Buds fully wireless earbuds, an accidentally aired Samsung TV ad from Norway confirms both products.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

The name of Samsung's folding phone may have been revealed a day early

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy Fold, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Mobile

The Razer Phone 2 is getting Android 9.0 Pie starting this month

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen