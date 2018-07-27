Digital Trends
Mobile

You can now search the Apple Store app using your voice

Lulu Chang
By
voice search apple store app

Need to find something on the Apple Store app? Apple is making that a bit easier for you. The app has been updated to version 5.1, and finally, is beginning to look more like the App Store and iTunes Store. The new search interface displays trending searches if you’re not entirely sure of what you’re looking for, and also has a new microphone icon that, as you might suspect, lets you search via voice rather than text.

If you check out the Apple Store app — which you might use if you’re interested in seeing MacBooks, iPhones, or compatible accessories available for purchase — you can now tap on the microphone button and simply say your keyword. From there, voice search will take you to the correct results page, making for a much more streamlined search process.

Moreover, the actual app interface has been revamped. In addition to the popular searches display, Apple is also now presenting its results in card format, making them much easier to read and understand.

As Apple describes, “Search has been updated with an enhanced design. And it’s now powered with speech recognition technology for better search results.” The tech giant continues, “With a fresh look and the addition of speech recognition technology, it’s never been easier to find products, stores, sessions, and more.”

Moreover, Apple has also made updates to its Worldwide Developers Conference app for iOS, promising bug fixes and performance improvements. There are also new sorting options available on the Apple TV. Apple wrote in its update notes, “Thank you for your feedback. This update includes bug fixes and improvements in several areas, including accessibility, stability, and video downloads. In addition, videos can be viewed by collection and platform on tvOS.”

Of course, neither of these two apps are quite as popular as Apple’s App Store. Earlier this month, the App Store celebrated its 10th anniversary, and the Wall Street Journal published an interview with late Apple CEO Steve Jobs that was held following the App Store’s launch ain 2008. At the time, the executive noted that he was surprised by its success, saying that he had not expected the App Store to “be this big.”

