Watch the Galaxy S22 Ultra face a merciless durability test

Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything fame has conducted one of his merciless durability tests on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra handset.

“Today we’re going to find out how durable this matte black S22 Ultra is, and how well it can stand up to everyday life,” says Nelson, whose everyday life includes scraping a box cutter across the surfaces of new smartphones.

Nelson kicks off his latest video with his trademark scratch test. The Galaxy S22 Ultra uses Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest version of Gorilla Glass currently available, so it’s no surprise that the display stands up well in the test, suggesting it’s unlikely to suffer serious damage during in-pocket encounters with objects like keys and coins. However, cautious types may still want to add a screen protector to their S22 Ultra.

The footage that follows is not for the faint-hearted, featuring as it does a box cutter acquainting itself with all parts of Samsung’s latest flagship phone.

But just before that, Nelson has to spend time peeling off all of the microplastic protecting various parts of the device, a process that clearly irks him. “If I really wanted this much Saran Wrap, Samsung, I’d check my grandma’s fridge for leftovers,” the YouTuber quips.

Using the phone’s S Pen to drop in a reference to the Ukraine conflict that leaves you in little doubt as to where he stands on the issue, Nelson then uses his knife to dismantle the implement to take a look inside.

Next, the box cutter is let loose on the glass protecting the camera’s slew of lenses, which, we’re happy to report, appears to stand up pretty well to the wince-inducing scrapes.

As with all of his durability tests, Nelson then fires up a lighter and holds it against the display for an extended period, with a full 20 seconds passing before the screen starts to exhibit permanent damage.

Notably, the in-display fingerprint reader continues to work even after the spot where you place your finger has been enthusiastically roughed up, in this case by Nelson’s box cutter.

Finally, the YouTuber performs his usual though rather unscientific bend test. “While most phones survive, some do not,” he says, at the same time referencing the messy end that befell the OnePlus 10 Pro just recently.

Does Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra survive the bend test? You’ll have to watch the video to find out. You’ll also discover if Nelson is planning to upgrade to Samsung’s latest phone from his two-and-a-half-year-old Note 10 Plus.

For a deep dive into the Galaxy S22 Ultra, check out Digital Trends’ in-depth review.

