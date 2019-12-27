It’s the end of the year but the rumor mill is cranking at full blast, this time with renders of a supposed upcoming 2020 iPad Pro with an augmented camera array — featuring triple rear cameras — that appear identical to your favorite iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

According to new renders appearing on iGeeksBlog, supplied by OnLeaks’ Steve H.McFly, Apple is planning to release new iPad Pro 11- and 12.9-inch models, perhaps next March, with enhanced new camera setups. OnLeaks enjoys a good reputation for accuracy and was famously on-point in its renders of the iPhone 11 nearly a year ago.

OnLeaks now predicts the 2020 iPad Pro models may feature the same dimensions as the 2018 models, though it only shared images of the 11-inch iPad Pro, whose future dimensions are predicted to be 248 x 178.6 x 5.9mm (7.8mm including the rear camera bump).

There are no further details on the rear camera specs, but it’s possible they could precisely mirror the ones already on the iPhone 11 Pro cameras, with 12MP wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The current 2018 iPad Pro models have a single 12MP rear camera.

Whether the iPad back will be aluminum or glass is also open to question, so the renderings from OnLeak depict both possibilities without a specific prediction. The 11-inch model is shown with an aluminum case, while the 12.9-inch model has glass back — just as an example. The 2018 models both have unibody aluminum shells so it’s possible that the updated 2020 models will be similar.

Other predictions about the upcoming pro tablet from iGeeksBlog include that it will pack an A13X chip, based on its view of historical precedent that Apple always introduces a new chipset in the fall and that the new chip always gets installed in newly released iPads.

While the new camera array is quite different than anything we’ve seen in previous iPads, the reason for an advanced camera setup is open to question, since the iPad — especially pro models — have not been favored cameras for most people. That said, a more professional camera array may be just the thing for business and corporate purposes and a great addition to lure more businesses into purchasing pro-level iPads.

