ZTE has announced a series of three new phones aimed at offering a slew of great features at a reasonable price. The new phones include the ZTE Blade 10, the ZTE Blade 10 Prime, and the ZTE A7 Prime.

Here’s a rundown of the new features on offer by the three new ZTE phones.

ZTE Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime

The Blade 10 and the Blade 10 Prime are essentially the same phone, just for different carriers. The Blade 10 Prime is specifically for the Verizon-owned Visible, while the standard Blade 10 is available unlocked and works on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

The phones are relatively high-powered. Under the hood, you’ll get a MediaTek P60 octa-core processor, with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In other words, it may not be the most powerful device around, but it should be able to handle most things that most users throw at it. Powering it all is a 3,200mAh battery, which isn’t huge, but again, should get you through a day of use.

On the front of the device, you’ll get a 6.3-inch display with a Full HD resolution and a small teardrop notch, which houses a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera. On the back, there’s a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel, dual rear-facing camera. The Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime comes at $180.

ZTE Blade A7 Prime

The ZTE Blade A7 Prime will be available exclusively on Visible’s network, and offers a few similar features compared to the Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime. The device offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, along with a 3,200mAh battery, like the other phone. On the back, there’s a 16-megapixel, rear-facing camera and on the front you’ll get a 5-megapixel, front-facing camera. The device has a 6.09-inch HD display, and it ships with Android 9 Pie — though we’re not holding up hope for upgrades to Android 10.

We’re not sure about the processor on offer by the Blade A7 Prime, but we do know that it will be available for $100.

The ZTE Blade 10, Blade 10 Prime, and Blade A7 Prime are now available for purchase, with the Blade 10 Prime and Blade A7 Prime available exclusively from Visible. You can head to the Visible website to get them for yourself.

