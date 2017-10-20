Budget-friendly, ZTE Blade X available from Cricket Wireless for $120

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a budget smartphone, ZTE has another option for you -- the Blade X, which is available on Cricket Wireless.

ZTE has announced yet another budget-friendly phone, this time on Cricket Wireless. The phone is called the ZTE Blade X, and it offers some pretty decent specs for its $119 price-tag.

The company has launched a number of low-cost phones in the past few months, including the ZTE Blade Vantage, which comes on Verizon for only $50, and the ZTE Tempo X, which is also available on Boost Mobile for only $80. The new Blade X seems to be basically a rebranded version of the Blade Force on Boost Mobile, offering more or less the same specs and coming in at a slightly lower price.

The new Blade X seems to sit in the upper end of ZTE’s budget-friendly phones, offering a Qualcomm 425 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage — though that storage can be expanded with a microSD card slot. On the back, you’ll get a 13-megapixel camera, while the selfie cam sits in at 5 megapixels. That’s probably the main difference between this phone and the Blade Force, which only offers an 8-megapixel camera. You’ll also get a headphone jack, and a hefty 3,000mAh battery, which should offer plenty of juice to get you through the day. The display is 5.5 inches, and has a resolution of 1,280 x 720, which obviously isn’t flagship level but should be enough for most people’s needs.

ZTE is shaping up to be a pretty serious contender in the U.S. budget phone market. The company seems to be slowly but surely launching a budget option on each and every carrier, and That’s likely to continue, especially as we head into the holiday season.

“The ZTE Blade X continues our mission to deliver affordable premium devices that deliver an exceptional experience at a price that fits within consumers’ budgets,” said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices, in a statement. “We created the Blade X with features for the entertainment-loving consumer in mind. With top display features and superb audio sound, the Blade X comes complete with standout features for its category.”

As mentioned, the phone comes in at $119, and you can get your hands on it yourself by heading to the Cricket Wireless website.