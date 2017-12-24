10 huge movies with stars you totally missed

Sometimes, even when pondering a rather simple subject, you have an epiphany. And epiphanies, no matter how trivial the subject matter, are always refreshing. Our most recent example was seeing an incredible dramatic actor, let’s call him Michael Shannon, in a very famous movie, let’s call it Groundhog Day. This is a movie we’ve watched dozens of times — enough to almost feel we’ve lived old Phil Connors’ 72-plus years in Punxsutawney ourselves. But suddenly, there he was, in all his compelling, Michael Shannon glory.

That got us thinking: Who else have we missed in huge films throughout the years? So, we crowdsourced. We asked around the office, dug around on IMDB, and mined up 10 epic moments of major stars you all but assuredly missed the first time. Below is the mother lode of lost superstars who showed up in famous movies, lovingly compiled for your pleasure. We hope you have as much fun reading it as we did making it.