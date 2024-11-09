1923 season 1 set to air on Paramount Network following Yellowstone

Another Taylor Sheridan show is heading to Paramount Network. 1923 season 1 will air on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 8, following a new episode of Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone, set in Montana during the Great Depression. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton. Jacob is the older brother of James Dutton, Tim McGraw’s character in 1883. Like Yellowstone, 1923 pits the Duttons against rival parties looking to infringe on their land and disrupt their power. “The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west,” the synopsis reads.

Besides Mirren and Ford, 1923’s cast includes Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Michelle Randolph as Liz Strafford, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton.

1923 premiered in December 2022 and consisted of eight episodes, all available on Paramount+. 1923 will return for season 2 at a later date.

1923 | Official Trailer | Paramount+

1923 is one of Sheridan’s many shows on Paramount Network and Paramount+. Sheridan’s resume includes Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Landman.

Several of Sheridan’s shows are currently airing on Paramount. Tulsa King season has two more episodes left, with the finale scheduled for November 17. Lioness season 2 premiered on October 27. Landman, a new drama about the oil business starring Billy Bob Thornton, starts on November 17.

Sheridan’s flagship show, Yellowstone, returns for season 5, part 2 on Sunday, November 10. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, not Paramount+.