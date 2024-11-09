 Skip to main content
1923 season 1 set to air on Paramount Network following Yellowstone

By
A man stands next to a woman and stares.
Christopher Saunders / Paramount+

Another Taylor Sheridan show is heading to Paramount Network. 1923 season 1 will air on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 8, following a new episode of Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone, set in Montana during the Great Depression. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton. Jacob is the older brother of James Dutton, Tim McGraw’s character in 1883. Like Yellowstone1923 pits the Duttons against rival parties looking to infringe on their land and disrupt their power. “The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west,” the synopsis reads.

Besides Mirren and Ford, 1923’s cast includes Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Michelle Randolph as Liz Strafford, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton.

1923 premiered in December 2022 and consisted of eight episodes, all available on Paramount+. 1923 will return for season 2 at a later date.

1923 | Official Trailer | Paramount+

1923 is one of Sheridan’s many shows on Paramount Network and Paramount+. Sheridan’s resume includes Yellowstone1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Landman.

Several of Sheridan’s shows are currently airing on Paramount. Tulsa King season has two more episodes left, with the finale scheduled for November 17. Lioness season 2 premiered on October 27. Landman, a new drama about the oil business starring Billy Bob Thornton, starts on November 17.

Sheridan’s flagship show, Yellowstone, returns for season 5, part 2 on Sunday, November 10. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, not Paramount+.

The war is just beginning for the Duttons in the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer
A man leans against a wall with a woman by his side.

"This war is just beginning," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says in the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

In the new footage, the Dutton family battles to keep their ranch and reestablish their power over the valley. However, this will take sacrifice as opposing forces attempt to end the Duttons' reign. The 84-second teaser features Rip (Cole Hauser) setting a car on fire, Kayce (Luke Grimes) making a blood deal with Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), Beth (Kelly Reilly) fighting with Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) experiencing an emotional breakdown.

Read more
Ted Lasso season 4? Jason Sudeikis finally ‘feels good about it’ as show eyes return
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso.

If Coach Ted Lasso is to return, the ball is in Jason Sudeikis' hands.

In a recent conversation at MIPCOM‘s C-Suite Conversations in Cannes, Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Group's chairman and CEO, provided an exciting update for Ted Lasso season 4. Though not official, things are moving forward on a potential fourth season of the Apple TV+ hit show. It all depends on Sudeikis, who seems to be coming around to the idea.
“We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days,” Dungey said via The Hollywood Reporter. "We had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it”
In August, Deadline reported Ted Lasso season 4 was on the verge of being greenlit. Warner Bros. Television picked up the options on three original cast members: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
With the trio's deals in place, the studio is expected to negotiate new deals with other cast members and producers. This group includes Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).
Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+
Ted Lasso was created by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. The original plan for Ted Lasso was to run for three seasons. However, Sudeikis holds the key to season 4, so if the Emmy-winner wants more of the show, it will come back.
Premiering in August 2020, Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular character, a former college football coach hired to run AFC Richmond, a struggling soccer team in the English Premier League. The series became a smash success and one of Apple TV+'s signature shows. During its three-season run, Ted Lasso has received over 60 Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Comedy Series twice.

Read more
David Harbour cried reading the Stranger Things season 5 finale: ‘Best episode they’ve ever done’
stranger things season 5 finale david harbour cried

Judging by David Harbour's comments, fans will need tissues when watching the Stranger Things season 5 finale.

On Thursday, Harbour appeared at the Happy Sad Confused podcast's 10th anniversary celebration at New York Comic Con. Harbour gave the live crowd a little treat by teasing what they can expect for Stranger Things season 5. Harbour and his castmates have read the series finale, which he called "the best episode they've ever done." The finale was so good that it moved people to tears.
“The end of this [final] episode, when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” Harbour said. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favorite.”
In Harbour's mind, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer "landed the plane" for a satisfying conclusion to the five-season show. Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper, has worked with this young cast for nearly a decade, so he's witnessed their growth from a young age. The transition from childhood to adulthood plays a major theme this season that Harbour believes will be a hit with fans.

Read more