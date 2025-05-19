 Skip to main content
3 action movies on HBO Max you need to watch in May

By
Screencap from the Suicide Squad (2021). Featuring: Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior).
Warner Bros.

HBO Max is home to some of the best movies ever made. As Warner Bros. Discovery continues to struggle with what they’re actually going to call the service, they’re also deciding how to showcase all of their great movies.

If you’re looking for some interesting action movies worth exploring on HBO Max, then these three titles fit the bill. Action movies come in all shapes and sizes, you’ll hopefully find it here so no matter what you’re looking for within that genre.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Not to be confused with Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s take on this band of outlaws who decide to become heroes was decidedly funnier and more stylish. Although the film turns over basically the entire cast of the original film, The Suicide Squad smartly retains Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and also introduces us to John Cena’s Peacemaker and Idris Elba’s Bloodsport.

The three of them make for an incredibly appealing team locus, and the movie around them is light enough on its feet to enjoy all of their debauchery. Thanks to an R-rating, The Suicide Squad is also allowed to get graphic, even if its core message is ultimately pretty sweet.

You can watch The Suicide Squad on Max.

RoboCop (1987)

A movie that feels more relevant every day, RoboCop is set in an apocalyptic version of Detroit in which local police are turning to private technology firms to solve their issues. In order to test a new technology, a local officer is led into a confrontation that leaves him on the brink of death, and his body is then used to create the first RoboCop.

From there, the film follows this new robotic police officer as he stops crime and struggles to find his own humanity. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, RoboCop is both stylish and far more thoughtful than your typical ’80s action fare.

You can watch RoboCop on Max.

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

The original Matrix trilogy created some of the most impressive action sequences ever made, so The Matrix Resurrections had a lot to live up to when it first hit theaters in 2021. Thankfully, Lana Wachowski knew exactly how to live up to the previous films in the franchise. Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, a man who once again realizes that the reality he’s living in might not be exactly what it seems.

As he struggles to break free and reunite with the people who mean the most to him, he’ll have to take on a whole new slew of enemies, many of whom are stronger than anything he’s seen before.

You can watch The Matrix Resurrections on Max.

