3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)

Our Prime Video picks includes a rock solid blockbuster

By
Weekend Watchlist: Prime Video An orangutan, a chimp, and a human brace for battle in a still from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."
Disney/20th Century Studios
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 3 hours ago

If you’ve ever tried to pull up a movie on Amazon Prime Video, you might be aware that actually picking something is sometimes easier said than done. Prime Video is a great service, but it often recommends the same things to you over and over again, whether you’ve seen them or not.

To avoid getting decision paralysis, we’ve pulled together three very different movies available on Prime that are all worth watching. Each movie is underrated for one reason or another, but we promise, you’ll be happy you checked them out.

The Report (2019)

Adam Driver has one of the more interesting careers of any actor in Hollywood, and The Report is one of his more subdued performances. The film tells the story of Daniel Jones, a real staffer for Senator Dianne Feinstein who uncovered the way the United States had hidden many aspects of its torture program.

Crucially, though, this movie is mostly about a man who is willing to spend hours combing over documents, and as such, it’s an important reminder that the way the truth comes to light is often kind of boring, even if the information being hidden is damning.

You can watch The Report on Amazon Prime Video.

Monster (2003)

Based on the true story of Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute who killed many of the johns she slept with, Monster is a nuanced portrait of a woman and the circumstances that drove her to kill. Anchored by a brilliant and award-winning turn from Charlize Theron, Monster is much more than the movie you might have assumed it would be.

While it’s about a serial killer, it does not relish her acts the way many movies of its kind do, and instead, works to remind its audience of how tragic her circumstances really are.

You can watch Monster on Amazon Prime Video.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

As strange as it may appear, there may be no franchise more consistently interesting than the Planet of the Apes movies. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a bit of a mouthful, but the movie is a fascinating kickoff to a new chapter in this story. The film is set hundreds of years after the prior trilogy, with apes now fully in control of the planet.

The film follows a young ape named Noa who winds up on a journey that fundamentally changes how he looks at the world and everything he’s been told about how it came to be. Featuring some excellent CGI and an interesting, new story, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is not the best installment in the franchise, but it’s a pretty good one.

You can watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Amazon Prime Video.

