3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (September 12-14)

Including Steven Soderbergh's most recent spy thriller

Weekend Watchlist: Prime Video Women gather to walk in Women Talking.
United Artists
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Amazon Prime Video is home to countless great movies, but because of the nature of its algorithm and the limits of streaming, it can be difficult to find at least half of them. If you’re looking for great movies worth checking out on the service, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together three underrated movies that deserve more attention than they received upon their release. Whether you’re looking for a thriller or something more dramatic, we’ve got you covered.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Black Bag (2025)

A husband and wife go to kiss.
Focus Features

Steven Soderbergh has made his fair share of thrillers, but his smartest and most subtle might be Black Bag. The film is a modern-day spy story about a married couple who both begin to suspect that the other is a double agent of some sort.

Anchored by Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, Black Bag is hugely effective as it unspools all the complexities of its plot. Like many great spy movies, you might find yourself struggling to keep it straight. If you’re willing to go along for the ride, you’ll find yourself deeply satisfied.

You can watch Black Bag on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bikeriders (2024)

A woman and man talking while leaning against a motorcycle in The Bikeriders.
Kyle Kaplan / Focus Features

Austin Butler’s ascendence to movie star status has been fascinating, and The Bikeriders is one of the more underdiscussed chapters in that story. The film follows a motorcycle gang in the Midwest that starts out as a home for outsiders and slowly transforms into something darker and more sinister.

Starring Butler and Tom Hardy, along with the always marvelous Jodie Comer, The Bikeriders is an examination of a way of life as it slowly disappears. The film is a remarkably honest look at the way masculinity can curdle into something dark and violent.

You can watch The Bikeriders on Amazon Prime Video.

Women Talking (2022)

A woman looks to her side in Women Talking.
United Artists

A movie that takes place almost entirely inside a single barn, Women Talking follows a group of Mennonite women who must decide whether they should abandon the men they have built their lives around. They’re having this conversation after discovering that the men have been ritually assaulting them for years.

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (September 12-14)

Featuring outstanding performances from Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara, Women Talking is an accurately titled movie. More importantly, Women Talking never feels small or confined. Instead, it’s a thrilling exploration of all the ways a woman’s experience — historically and even up to this day — has been defined by the men in their life.

You can watch Women Talking on Amazon Prime Video.

