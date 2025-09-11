 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (September 12-14)

Including one of Liam Neeson's genuinely good action movies.

Weekend Watchlist: Netflix A man looks at his workers in The Prince of Egypt.
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Watching something on Netflix sounds great, but picking something to watch sounds like a hurdle you won’t be able to get over. If that’s a problem, then you’ve come to the right place. We totally understand that decision fatigue is a real thing, and we’ve made selecting your next Netflix movie as easy as possible.

These three underrated movies are all worth watching for different reasons, but each of them is going to remind you of just how great a Netflix subscription can be.

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Non-Stop (2014)

Liam Neeson holding a gun on a plane full of passengers with their hands up in Non-Stop.
The third act of Liam Neeson’s career, in which he has mostly starred in a wide variety of action movies of varying qualities, has been fairly hard to track. Which of these movies are actually worth your time, and which ones are utterly forgettable? Non-Stop falls into that first category.

Neeson plays an air marshal who is sick of the daily grind. After receiving a text that states passengers will die if the ransom is not paid, he must work to save the souls on board. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Non-Stop is hugely impressive precisely because it knows that there’s nothing wrong with being a highly functional and entertaining action movie.

You can watch Non-Stop on Netflix.

Set It Up (2018)

A man and a woman look at each other in Set It Up.
The romantic comedy is not what it used to be, but Glen Powell has believed in it for years. Set It Up was Powell’s first major foray into the genre alongside Zoey Deutch.

The two play overworked assistants to highly powerful bosses who begin to devise an elaborate plan to free up time for themselves. The duo set their bosses up on a date, and along the way, the assistants fall in love. Set It Up is a little big and shaggy, but it’s hugely entertaining, and Deutch and Powell are perfect at the center.

You can watch Set It Up on Netflix.

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Prince of Egypt.
Although American animation has often been synonymous with Disney, The Prince of Egypt is a reminder that that’s never been the case. The DreamWorks film is a retelling of the story of Moses, with some religious overtones as a result. Crucially, though, the film is also beautifully animated, and even more importantly, features some genuinely incredible songs.

It also doesn’t hurt that the voice cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Val Kilmer, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Sandra Bullock, and a half-dozen other legends. The Prince of Egypt has a devoted following, but it deserves to be an even bigger deal.

You can watch The Prince of Egypt on Netflix.

