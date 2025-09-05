 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (September 5-7)

An hugely underrated comedy is one of our picks to watch this weekend

Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron wave hi in Longshot.
Lionsgate
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Logging in to Netflix should be an exciting experience, but it can be more nerve-wracking than you might expect. Finding something to watch that you can agree on with the person sitting next to you can be excruciating. Believe me, I’m speaking from experience. If you want something guaranteed to be good, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together three underrated Netflix movies that are well worth your time. These movies are different from one another, but depending on your mood, they might each leave you satisfied.

Long Shot (2019)

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron in Long Shot.
Lionsgate

One of the more underheralded comedies of the past decade, Long Shot tells the story of a left-wing journalist who finds himself working as a speechwriter for the secretary of state as she runs for president. Although the two aren’t perfectly aligned ideologically, they find themselves falling for one another as they get into several high-stakes and hilarious situations.

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen are an unexpectedly great comedic pairing. While this movie hits several familiar beats, it does it with enough specificity and earnestness to feel like it’s doing something at least a little bit new.

You can watch Long Shot on Netflix.

Inside Man (2006)

Willem Dafoe and Denzel Washington in Inside Man.
Universal Pictures

When Spike Lee and Denzel Washington get together, they can make some pretty incredible films. Inside Man is one of their best collaborations and tells the story of an elaborate bank heist in New York City and the detective who is dispatched to deal with the robbers. Inside Man is careful not to put all its cards on the table because the movie’s reveals are thrilling.

Just as crucial, though, is the chemistry between Denzel and Clive Owen and Spike’s own love for his hometown city. Inside Man is, at its core, a great thriller, but because it’s also a Spike movie, it feels like so much more than that.

You can watch Inside Man on Netflix.

Traffic (2000)

Benicio del Toro in Traffic.
USA Films

Steven Soderbergh was nominated for Best Director at the 2001 Oscars for two movies: Erin Brockovich and Traffic. He won for the latter. Traffic, which tells a sprawling story of how drugs impact everyone from the dealers to the users, was hugely acclaimed upon its release and probably inspired 15 different prestige television series.

While there are elements of this movie that feel a little dated now, on the whole, Traffic holds up as a surprisingly detailed look at the myriad ways that drugs can destroy lives and why solving the problems they cause is much harder than it may initially seem.

You can watch Traffic on Netflix.

