 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March

Christine Persaud
By
Jeff Daniels in a suit walking down the street in a scene from American Rust.
Dennis Mong / Amazon Prime Video

What makes a show underrated? It could be that the series has received mixed reviews from critics and/or audiences, but you want to judge for yourself. In some cases, underrated shows even go on to become cult classics years, even decades, after their release. In other cases, a show is quietly well-reviewed by a small number of critics, but it doesn’t really ever get a huge audience. It might be a lack of promotion or simply too much competition from other shows. Whatever the case, underrated shows are those hidden gems you get excited about when you discover them.

We’re here to help you find some of these types of shows with picks for three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March. They are all very different shows: one a crime drama, one a historical fantasy drama that draws comparisons to Game of Thrones, and one an insightful docuseries about the education system.

Recommended Videos

American Rust: Broken Justice (2021-)

The crime drama American Rust premiered on Showtime in 2021 and was canceled after just one season. Amazon Freevee revived the show months later, and the second season premieres on Amazon Prime Video at the end of this month. The series stars Jeff Daniels as Del Harris, chief of police in a small Pennsylvania Rust Belt. When the son of his girlfriend Grace (Maura Tierney) is accused of murder, Harris takes charge of the investigation.

Related

In the second season, Grace gets caught up in the criminal world, fueled by her loyalty to Harris. Reprising their roles from the first season are David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural), Rob Yang (Succession), and Kyle Beltran (Inventing Anna). The story for season 2 adds new characters played by Luna Lauren Velez (Dexter), Nick Sandow (Orange is the New Black), Britain Seibert (A Murder at the End of the World), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), and Christopher Denham (Billions), to name a few. The first season was largely criticized for its writing but praised for the acting and cast. But it’s worth powering through season 1 to see how the story unfolds under Amazon’s tutelage for the second season, known as Broken Justice.

Stream American Rust: Broken Justice on Prime Video.

Britannia (2018-2021)

Starring David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone) as part of a large ensemble cast, Britannia is a British historical fantasy drama set in 43 AD, at a time when the Romans invaded Britain. Hellbent on achieving what Julius Caesar couldn’t do 90 years prior, General Aulus Plautius (Morrissey) leads his men into battle to conquer a land he thinks is his to claim.

So begins the back and forth among various tribes, all looking to protect their own. With elements of mysticism, demons, and plenty of complex storylines, including that of Druids with the power to channel forces from the underworld, Britannia doesn’t run quite as deep as shows like Game of Thrones. But it’s campy fun if you know what to expect. David Wharton of The Daily Dot calls the show “a beast filled with treachery, terrifying druids, and a whole mess of hallucinogens.” Britannia doesn’t quite take itself as seriously as Game of Thrones. But if you’re looking for a show to replace that one with a bit more humor, add this one to the watch list.

Stream Britannia on Prime Video.

This is High School (2016)

While 2016 was eight years ago and a lot has changed since then, This is High School is a still-relevant six-part series that provides a glimpse into typical high school life for young coming-of-age kids. The set up for the docuseries, shot over an eight-week period, involves 50 remote controlled cameras placed inside a secondary school. They roll to capture all the mundane, drama-filled, happy, and sad moments that are typical of teenage life. There’s the troublemaking Dusan, star student Janell (who is having a tough time coping with the demands placed on her), and an autistic student named Austin trying to make social connections. You see teenage life from the point of view of all types of students.

At a time when parents are examining the public school system and sitcoms like Abbott Elementary are popular for using humor to shed light on some of its shortcomings, This is High School is a fascinating birds-eye view of the positives and the negatives. Produced in Canada and available to stream on both Prime Video and Freevee with ads, This Is High School piques curiosity to see what a day in the life of a high school student is like, though you also need to take into account an agenda to highlight the most extreme highs and lows.

Stream This is High School on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in March 2024
Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of Road House.

Amazon Prime Video has a lot to offer subscribers in March. In addition to a fresh round of films from other studios, Prime Video is premiering an original R-rated comedy, Ricky Stanicky, starring John Cena in the title role as an actor who pretends to be the longtime friend of a guy named Dean (Zac Efron). Then, on March 14, Prime Video is dropping the first episode in the second half of Invincible season 2, a well as the premiere of Frida, a new documentary film about the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

However, Prime Video's "prime" attraction for the month is Road House, a remake of the 1989 action flick starring the late Patrick Swayze (which is also coming to Prime Video on the 1st). The new version features Jake Gyllenhaal as the star, with The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior in her most prominent leading role to date in American cinema. UFC fighter Conor McGregor also co-stars in the film, which lends it some authenticity since Gyllenhaal's character is also supposed to be an ex-UFC competitor. You'll have to wait until March 21 to see Road House, but Prime Video should have more than enough to keep you entertained until then.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Freevee shows that are perfect to watch for the winter
People stand on a beach in Fringe.

Although Amazon Prime Video is itself filled with plenty of great TV shows, you don’t necessarily need to be a subscriber to see some of the stuff that is available on the service. Amazon’s Freevee channel features plenty of free, ad-supported programs that are available without any subscription required.

If you’ve made your way through the most obvious titles, as well as the ones that Freevee recommends, you may be looking for some more underrated titles that are worth exploring. We’ve picked out three such shows that are definitely worth checking out, all of which have been off the air for at least a few years.
Fringe (2008-2013)
Fringe Trailer 1

Read more
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now (March 2024)
A man and woman stand by a doorway looking disheveled in a scene from Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Amazon Prime Video.

You're finally getting into the groove of the year, looking forward to spring, and enjoying longer days and shorter nights. This means there's plenty more time to relax in front of the TV or want a good show to entertain you while you put your feet up after a long day. There's lots on Amazon Prime Video, from new shows like Expats and Mr. & Mrs. Smith to old classics like Friday Night Lights and Spin City.

Note that you'll pay a bit extra now for the subscription if you want to watch ad-free. But even with short ads, these shows already come with your standard Amazon Prime subscription (or your standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription), so make the most of it and check them out. Which are the best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now? We have you covered with this curated list of titles ranging from thrillers to dramas, comedies, and sitcoms.

Read more