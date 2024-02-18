6 TV shows you need to watch in March 2024

Looking for a few exciting new shows to check out this March? Along with popular shows returning with new seasons, there are also new TV shows arriving this month on streamers such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video that have tremendous promise.

If you’re looking for the best of what’s to come in March 2024, we have you covered with a few recommendations. These six shows include returning ones that are well-reviewed, along with new series that have intriguing premises and amazing casts. Have a look at the six TV shows you need to watch in March and bookmark one or two (or more) to add to your watch list.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy season 2 (March 8)

It’s right about this time of year when the feeling of wanderlust sets in and you start thinking about your next vacation. Whether you just returned from fun in the sun or haven’t been on vacationsince last year, the tail end of the cold winter months prompts dreams of being anywhere but home. That’s what’s at the heart of this British travel documentary, which centers around Canadian actor Eugene Levy traveling all around the world and learning about different cultures. So, if you don’t have anything booked for the foreseeable future, at least you can live vicariously through him.

In season 1 of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the actor, who rose to fame in movies like American Pie and most recently starred in the multi-Emmy-winning series Schitt’s Creek, traveled to locations like Finland, Japan, South Africa, and throughout the U.S. In season 2, Levy will focus on Europe, exploring various destinations, hidden gems, and interesting hotels throughout that continent. What fans love about The Reluctant Traveler is that it isn’t just about Levy exploring new places, but mostly about him getting out of his comfort zone, trying things and going places he never would have otherwise. It’s his neuroses and self-deprecating humor that make Levy the perfect hesitant tour guide to take you along for the ride.

Stream The Reluctant Travelers with Eugene Levy on Apple TV+.

Invincible season 2, part 2 (March 14)

Hailing from Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead comics on which the popular AMC series of the same name is based, Invincible brings thesame gore and violence to an adult animated format, with a brand-new story to boot. This one is about superheroes and the most powerful of them all, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). His son, Mark (Beef‘s Steven Yuen), is coming of age, and his powers are ready to be harnessed. But can Mark live up to his father’s expectations? He has his work cut out for him, having to not only deal with regular teenage boy growing pains, but also finding his place in the superhero world and learning to use the gifts bestowed on him.

The second season of Invincible premiered in November 2023, but fans only got to see the first four episodes. The next four are available weekly starting in March. Critics call the show nuanced, vivid, and invigorating, with the first half of the second season receiving a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Invincible has already been renewed for a third season.

Stream Invincible on Prime Video.

Girls5eva season 3 (March 14)

Girls5eva | Official Trailer | Peacock

If you loved girl groups of the 1990s, you’ll appreciate Girls5eva, a Meredith Scardino-created musical-comedy series that counts Tiny Fey and Robert Carlock among its executive producers. The girl group Girls5eva reenters the public conversation when a hot young rapper samples their decades-old one-hit wonder. The ladies, all now in their 40s, see this as motivation and decide to reunite and reinvigorate their singing careers. But a lot has changed, both in their lives and in the music business itself. Coming up with another hit song and being taken seriously will be no easy feat.

Watching these ladies, including wife and mom Dawn (Sara Bareilles), the hot and ditzy Summer (Busy Philipps), divorced lesbian dentist Gloria (Paula Pell), and the posh Wickie (Renee Elise Goldsberry), trying to not only revive their career, but also get along, is downright hilarious. Girls5eva is also weirdly inspiring and relatable. With scene-stealing supporting cast members like Andrew Rannells as former boybander Kev and cameos from people like Stephen Colbert as eccentric songwriter Alf Musik, Girls5eva is absolute fun. It has been an over two-year wait for season 3, and the show has moved from Peacock to Netflix.

Stream Girls5eva on Netflix. You can stream seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock.

Apples Never Fall (March 14)

Based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, Apples Never Fall is a mystery-drama miniseries that combines crime, intrigue, and the reveal of deep, dark secrets as the show pulls back the mask of a seemingly perfect family. The series boasts an impressive cast led by Annette Bening, Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Alison Brie, and Jake Lacy. The story begins when two retired tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joe (Bening) see their lives whisked into chaos when Joy suddenly goes missing. It seemed, up to this point, that the Delaney family was picture-perfect. But the disappearance unravels a web of secrets and lies.

It’s when their four grown children start to explore their parents’ marriage that they realize mom and dad weren’t the poster couple for marital bliss that they, and everyone else around them, thought they were. Peacock describes Apples Never Fall as an honest show about “what it means to be part of a very complicated family.” That’s something to which many of us can relate.

Stream Apples Never Fall on Peacock.

Manhunt (March 15)

Manhunt — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The assassination of Abraham Lincoln is an important part of American history, and Manhunt examines Edwin Stanton (The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies), Lincoln’s secretary of war, and his search to find John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle), the well-known stage actor who killed him. Booth managed to commit his crime in a theater filled with people, yet he was still able to escape. The series portrays Booth’s purported protection by the Confederacy and the massive manhunt to find him and deliver justice. Meanwhile, President Andrew Johnson, portrayed by Glenn Morshower, takes over, but Stanton’s opposition to his lenient policies ultimately leads to Johnson’s impeachment, the first-ever for a U.S. President.

Dubbed a conspiracy thriller, Manhunt, which is based on James L. Swanson’s The New York Times bestselling nonfiction book, promises to tell more about “one of the best known, but least understood crimes in history.” The three-part series is a dramatization of historical facts, giving it more of an old Western, crime thriller feel. This isn’t a docuseries, but for those interested in the true-life story, it’s a worthwhile watch.

Stream Manhunt on Apple TV+.

We Were the Lucky Ones (March 28)

We Were the Lucky Ones | Official Trailer | Hulu

This historical drama adapted from the Georgia Hunter book of the same name is based on the true story of Hunter’s own family, which was determined to come back together in the face of horrendous terror. After Adolph Hitler invades Poland and tears the family apart, they endure unimaginable hardship. The Polish Jewish family manages to survive through World War II, and their perseverance to reunite is awe-inspiring. Despite the harrowing story, We Were the Lucky Ones is an uplifting tale about the strength of the human spirit and the importance of maintaining hope.

Counted among the talented cast is Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars), Amit Rahav (Unorthodox), and Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies). The limited series features eight episodes.

Stream We Were the Lucky Ones on Hulu.

