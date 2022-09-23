All Jacked Up and Full of Worms trailer is creepy and weird

In the realm of entertainment journalism, you’ll eventually come across a trailer that words simply fail to adequately describe. Such is the case with All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, a new horror movie that’s anything but conventional. Going from the footage alone, you might think it’s about some weird dude who treats a plastic model of a baby like it’s a real child before he ventures out on a quest to kidnap some poor lady to be the mother. There’s definitely some of that in there, but we defy you to make sense of what you’re about to see without the proper context.

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms | Official Trailer

Now, here’s the context, as far as we can tell. The bearded baby-craving guy is named Benny, and the other leading man is named Roscoe. For clarification, Roscoe is the one lying down between his wife on the right, and a strange man she came home with on the left. Needless to say, Benny and Roscoe aren’t exactly happy with their lives, but they love getting high on worms. In this world, worms can be consumed and enjoyed as recreational hallucinogenic drugs. When Benny and Roscoe meet and fall in love with each other, it’s happening in part because of the joy they share when they’re getting high off of the worms. But their addictions will ultimately destroy them.

Phillip Andre Botello stars in the film as Roscoe, with Trevor Dawkins as Benny, Betsey Brown as Samantha, and Mike Lopez as Biff.

Alex Phillips wrote and directed All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, which will debut on Bloody Disgusting’s ScreamBox streaming service on November 8. Cinedigm will also release the film digitally on that date, before it gets an exclusive run Cinedigm’s Fandor streaming platform.

