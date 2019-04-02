Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Prepare for Avengers: Endgame with AMC’s 60-hour Marvel movie marathon

Chris Gates
By
Avengers Endgame

If you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe — like, really, really love it — AMC Theaters has a special offer for you. Two days before Avengers: Endgame wraps up the storyline that started in 2008’s Iron Man, AMC will host a 22-movie marathon featuring every single film in the MCU — and it’ll only take you 60 hours to watch them all.

AMC’s MCU marathon will take place on 12 screens across America, including theaters in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago. The marathon will start at 8 a.m. on April 23 and end with an Avengers: Endgame screening on April 25, which will begin an hour before other public showings begin. Attendees will also receive special “marathon-only collectibles” and deals at theater concession stands. Tickets and pricing information aren’t available yet, but the AMC website calls the marathon a “premium event,” so expect it to cost a little bit more than your average movie ticket.

According to AMC, viewing every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take 59 hours and seven minutes. It looks like the films will screen in release order, with Iron Man kicking off the proceedings, followed by The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and so on.

Sitting through two-and-a-half days’ worth of movies in a single sitting is a massive undertaking, but for anyone who wants to see Avengers: Endgame early, AMC’s marathon might be your best shot. Tickets for the widely anticipated film went on sale this morning and set sales records almost immediately, although the high demand for seats crashed AMC’s website and caused other technical problems at online retailers like Atom and Fandango.

Avengers: Endgame is the second half of the story that began in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War and details the Avengers’ attempts to cope with the aftermath of Thanos’ infamous “snap,” which eradicated half of the living beings in the universe. Reports indicate that founding Avengers Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk will be Endgame‘s focus, where they’ll be joined by the MCU’s newest addition, Captain Marvel.

If you want to catch up on the Marvel Universe before Endgame but can’t spend 2.5 days in a movie theater, check out our recap, which lays out everything that happened between Captain America: The First Avenger and Infinity War. You won’t get to brag about sitting through 22 movies in a row, but you also won’t have to eat popcorn for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Don't Miss

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (April 2019)
jordan peele us trailer
Business

Tim Burton’s Dumbo flies low while Us and Captain Marvel continue to soar

Tim Burton's live-action Dumbo had to settle for an underwhelming premiere despite being the weekend's top movie. Finishing just behind it, Us and Captain Marvel both approached some major box office milestones.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (April 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the twilight zone
Movies & TV

Watch the first episode of Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone free on YouTube

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele developed and hosts a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and the show has a creepy trailer and a star-studded cast.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Planet Earth: The Complete BBC Series
Home Theater

Discovery partners with BBC on nonfiction streaming service

Discovery has unveiled its plan to launch a nonfiction on-demand service with the BBC, giving exclusive rights to stream such monster hits as Planet Earth and Blue Planet. It's expected to go live in 2020 for about $5 per month.
Posted By Simon Cohen
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Home Theater

Amazon will reportedly launch its own free live news app on Fire TV devices

Amazon is reportedly working on its own free — and possibly ad-supported — news offering for Fire TV, which would compete with the Roku Channel. Little is known about the plan, other than a launch window for later this year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV
Home Theater

Get a free Apple TV 4K when you commit to four months of DirecTV Now

After losing 250,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2018, DirecTV Now is back in the fight with a new offer: It will give you a free Apple TV 4K if you sign up and pay for a minimum of four months of service.
Posted By Simon Cohen
HBO go vs hbo now
Movies & TV

HBO Go vs. HBO Now: Which streaming service is right for you?

If you're looking to get access to HBO, you might be comparing HBO Go and HBO Now. We break down the differences between the twin streaming services and see how they compare to one another.
Posted By Parker Hall
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (April 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu space dandy
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Avengers Thanos
Movies & TV

Avengers: Endgame gets a new trailer as tickets go on sale

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Tickets for the much-anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War are now on sale, prompting a surge of traffic to online ticket sellers and long online queues.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The Umbrella Academy season 2 gets the green light from Netflix

The Umbrella Academy will return for another 10-episode season, as Netflix has given the show an official green light for season 2, ensuring more adventures with Number Five, Klaus, and the rest of the eccentric team.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones season 8 teaser videos hint at a bleak future for Westeros

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable, if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

Avengers: Endgame: Everything we know about the Infinity War sequel

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall