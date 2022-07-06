 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Christian Bale is involved in a murder in Amsterdam trailer

Blair Marnell
By

It’s been seven years since director David O. Russell had a film in theaters, but that’s going to change this November when 20th Century Studios releases Amsterdam. The movie is loosely based on real events, and it doesn’t try to hide the fact that a good deal of the script has been made up. Or as the tagline says: “A lot of this actually happened.”

But the flick’s most impressive trick is the all-star cast that Russell has assembled, including Christian Bale (currently starring in Thor: Love and Thunder), John David Washington, and Margot Robbie. As seen in the trailer below, that trio finds themselves in a world of trouble when facing a murder charge in the 1930s.

The trailer touches upon the shared history of Burt (Bale), Harold (Washington), and Valerie (Robbie). Burt and Harold were apparently soldiers in World War I, while Valerie was a nurse. The trio seems unusually close to each other after settling down in Amsterdam. Yet somehow, they’ve managed to become prime suspects in a sensational murder trial. That’s why they’ve turned to Gil (Robert De Niro), a lawyer who personally knew the victim. And it’s Gil’s contention that the victim was killed because of something monstrous that he saw.

The cast of Amsterdam.

Amsterdam‘s supporting cast is truly jaw-dropping, and it includes Chris Rock as Milton, Zoe Saldaña as Irma, Rami Malek as Tom, and Mike Myers as Paul. The Northman‘s Anya Taylor-Joy also stars in the film alongside Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, and music superstar Taylor Swift.

Russell wrote and directed Amsterdam, which will hit theaters on November 4. Since this is a 20th Century Studios film, it will likely stream on Hulu in early 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

With Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman is finally the superhero

Natalie Portman's Jane Foster wields mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Unprecedented trailer looks at Trump’s final year in office

Donald Trump in Unprecedented.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Genesis on a display screen.

iOS 16’s new Lockdown Mode takes iPhone security to the max

Man holds an iPhone 13 Pro with the iOS 16 logo on screen.

You might be able to edit photos directly in Microsoft Edge soon

microsoft edge gets startup boost feature take on chrome new

Clerks III trailer gets meta with director Kevin Smith’s life

The cast of Clerks III.

Apple may be forced to change iMessage forever, thanks to new EU ruling

android vs ios v imessage

Google Chrome extensions are failing, and $8,000 is on the table for a fix

A mouse pointer hovering over the CrankWheel Chrome Eextension.

These coding languages will land you the best-paying jobs

Coding on a MacBook

One Piece Odyssey: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Luffy, Zoro, and Usopp glowing blue.

The best fitness trackers from Fitbit, Apple, and more in 2022

A Fitbit Charge 5 displaying the home screen on a wearer opening a door.

Apple reusing old chips on iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 might actually be a good thing

iPhone 14 Pro in hand

Best Apple TV deals for July 2022

Holding an A