Christian Bale is involved in a murder in Amsterdam trailer

It’s been seven years since director David O. Russell had a film in theaters, but that’s going to change this November when 20th Century Studios releases Amsterdam. The movie is loosely based on real events, and it doesn’t try to hide the fact that a good deal of the script has been made up. Or as the tagline says: “A lot of this actually happened.”

But the flick’s most impressive trick is the all-star cast that Russell has assembled, including Christian Bale (currently starring in Thor: Love and Thunder), John David Washington, and Margot Robbie. As seen in the trailer below, that trio finds themselves in a world of trouble when facing a murder charge in the 1930s.

The trailer touches upon the shared history of Burt (Bale), Harold (Washington), and Valerie (Robbie). Burt and Harold were apparently soldiers in World War I, while Valerie was a nurse. The trio seems unusually close to each other after settling down in Amsterdam. Yet somehow, they’ve managed to become prime suspects in a sensational murder trial. That’s why they’ve turned to Gil (Robert De Niro), a lawyer who personally knew the victim. And it’s Gil’s contention that the victim was killed because of something monstrous that he saw.

Amsterdam‘s supporting cast is truly jaw-dropping, and it includes Chris Rock as Milton, Zoe Saldaña as Irma, Rami Malek as Tom, and Mike Myers as Paul. The Northman‘s Anya Taylor-Joy also stars in the film alongside Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, and music superstar Taylor Swift.

Russell wrote and directed Amsterdam, which will hit theaters on November 4. Since this is a 20th Century Studios film, it will likely stream on Hulu in early 2023.

