Charlize Theron delivers a beatdown for the ages in brutal ‘Atomic Blonde’ clip

Why it matters to you If you had any doubt that Atomic Blonde would be positively crammed with action, a new clip from the film starring Charlize Theron will beat those thoughts into sumission.

The first trailer for Charlize Theron’s upcoming film Atomic Blonde did not skimp on the action, so it’s no surprise that the first full clip from the July movie is one long, frantic, and impressively brutal fight sequence.

But if that’s the sort of scene you can appreciate, the clip really is a fantastic thing to behold.

Directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch (who’s also helming the upcoming Deadpool sequel), Atomic Blonde casts Academy Award winner Theron as a secret agent who will use anything at her disposal to complete a mission. The film’s script was penned by Kurt Johnstad (300, Act of Valor), and is based on the graphic novel The Coldest City, created by writer Antony Johnston and illustrator Sam Hart.

The clip released by Universal Pictures features Theron as agent Lorraine Broughton of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service fending off a group of attackers while George Michael’s “Father Figure” provides some musical accompaniment to the melee. The film is set in 1989 and follows her character as she attempts to deliver an important dossier out of Berlin on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall. She’s assisted in her mission by a local station chief played by X-Men: Apocalypse actor James McAvoy.

Along with Theron and McAvoy, the film’s cast includes John Goodman (Kong: Skull Island, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond, The Mummy), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), and Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger). The film will be Leitch’s first solo feature as a director after co-directing John Wick.

Atomic Blonde premiered at South by Southwest in March to positive reviews, and will have a wide release in U.S. theaters July 28.