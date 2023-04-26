One of the greatest action movies not just of the decade, but of all time, Mad Max: Fury Road is pure kinetic motion from its very first frame. The film follows its hero Max as he comes to the aid of a group of women who are all working together to escape sexual slavery.

Ultimately, though, this movie is much more about each of its central women than it is about Max — and maybe most of all, it’s about all the different ways you can blow up a vehicle. Most movies have standout sequences, but singling out a moment in Fury Road would only be to ignore all the many others that are just as stunning.