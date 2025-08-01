10 best Amazon Prime Video movies to watch this summer

With the calendar turning to August, summer is on the back stretch. The weather will get cooler, and the days will get shorter. Summer movies will head to the back burners as horrors and awards season hopefuls take center stage.

That’s a September problem. It’s still August, and Amazon Prime Video has an impressive collection of blockbusters, romances, and adventures to keep you occupied the rest of the summer. We narrowed down the list of summer movies on Amazon to 10.

The Fall Guy (2024)

The Fall Guy is the perfect summer blockbuster. It has two charming leads, thrilling action scenes, and effective comedic gags. Loosely inspired by the TV series from the 1980s, The Fall Guy centers around Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), a former Hollywood stuntman recruited out of retirement to work on a film being directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt).

The lead actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, suddenly vanishes during filming, and if he isn’t found, Jody’s career is at risk of plummeting. Colt goes rogue to retrieve the actor, and in doing so, uncovers a menacing plot that puts the entire production in danger. Backed by sensational chemistry between the two leads, David Leitch’s love letter to the stunt community is an entertaining romp from start to finish.

Stream The Fall Guy on Prime Video.

Heads of State (2025)

Heads of State exudes big ’90s energy. It’s an action movie moonlighting as a buddy comedy, making it the perfect vehicle for an Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone. Instead of those two legends, Idris Elba and John Cena star as Prime Minister Sam Clarke and President Will Derringer, respectively. Despite their dislike of one another, the political rivals agree to fly to a NATO summit together.

During the flight, the plane is hijacked, forcing Clarke and Derringer to escape using parachutes. Now on the run, the duo must identify the mole who planned the attack and stop them from executing their diabolical plan at the summit. Some of this movie is dumb fun, but Elba and Cena form an effective comedic team that works.

Stream Heads of State on Prime Video.

Snack Shack (2024)

Snack Shack has the hallmarks of a good coming-of-age movie — a strong friendship, low stakes, a romantic lead, and some hijinks. Teenagers AJ (Conor Sherry) and Moose (Gabriel LaBelle) are thick as thieves, always thinking about their next moneymaking scheme. For the summer, the duo decides to buy the local pool’s beat-up snack shack. The two entrepreneurs fix it up and manage to create a profitable business.

Nothing could come between these best friends — except for a girl, of course. Impressing Brooke (Mika Abdalla), the new lifeguard, becomes the boys’ sole focus, even if their friendship takes a back seat. Snack Shack is more funny than feel-good, but the movie’s charm is undeniable.

Stream Snack Shack on Prime Video.

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2018)

Bridge and Tunnel’s Edward Burns puts the spotlight on his beloved Long Island in Summer Days, Summer Nights. Set in the summer of 1982, the ensemble dramedy follows a group of townies from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For JJ Flynn (Pico Alexander), his summer goes from heartbreak to happiness after embarking on a passionate fling with Debbie (Lindsey Morgan). Frankie (Anthony Ramos) gets a chance at redemption with his ex-girlfriend, Suzy (Caitlin Stasey).

Winky (Rita Volk) can’t stand her new co-worker, Terry (Amadeus Serafini), and Jack Flynn (Burns) does what he can to keep his son out of trouble. Burns understands small-town living and perfectly captures the highs and lows of home in the summer.

Stream Summer Days, Summer Nights on Prime Video.

The Accountant 2 (2025)

The Accountant 2 did not need a sequel. Gavin O’Connor’s action thriller about an accountant with elite combat skills ended on a definitive note. Yet O’Connor crafted a sequel that channeled the spirit of a buddy comedy, and it totally justified its existence. When Ramond King (J.K. Christian) is found murdered, the words “find the accountant” are on his arm.

Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) follows orders and tracks down the accountant, Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), and reluctantly asks him to help with the case. When Christian discovers a conspiracy involving a deadly organization of assassins, he calls in backup in the form of his brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal). This movie only works because of the chemistry between Affleck and Bernthal. You’ll be surprised by how much you end up laughing.

Stream The Accountant 2 on Prime Video.

Piranha (1978)

After the success of Jaws, Hollywood rode the creature-feature wave and commissioned many water-focused horrors. According to Steven Spielberg, Piranha is the “best Jaws rip-off.” Spielberg supported the movie so much that he made Universal drop the lawsuit to block Piranha from being released during the same summer as Jaws 2.

Genetically engineered piranhas are discovered near an abandoned military compound. They were created to fight the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. Now, these piranhas are killing everything in their path and have their sights set on the river that leads to a summer camp. What makes Piranha special is its unapologetic nature. It’s self-aware and embraces its B-movie characteristics. More films of this nature need to follow suit and stop taking themselves so seriously.

Stream Piranha on Prime Video.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair remake in one word — sexy. From the actors and story to the wardrobe and the locations, TTCA is a sexy and stylish movie. Pierce Brosnan plays Thomas Crown, who has the charm of James Bond without the cool gadgets and espionage training. Crown is a billionaire art thief who successfully steals $100 million in artwork. The museum’s insurance investigator, Catherine Banning (Rene Russo), is tasked with investigating Crown as a potential suspect.

As Banning gets closer to Crown, the pair embark on a passionate affair that toes the line between ethical and unethical. Hopefully, Michael B. Jordan’s remake captures the same magic as this entry.

Stream The Thomas Crown Affair on Prime Video.

Meet the Parents (2000)

The movie that made you ponder if Ben Stiller could milk Robert De Niro’s nipples is Meet the Parents. Greg Focker (Stiller) is a male nurse who plans to propose to his girlfriend, Pam Byrnes (Teri Polo). First, Ben wants to ask Pam’s father, Jack (Robert De Niro), for permission during a visit to their family’s Long Island house. As soon as Greg arrives, things go to hell. He loses his luggage and becomes the butt of every joke.

Making matters worse is Jack’s background as a CIA agent, who uses his investigative skills to pick Greg apart. Never has a movie captured the uneasiness of meeting a significant other’s parents for the first time more than Meet the Parents. Hopefully, your real-life father-in-law doesn’t hook you up to a lie detector for questioning.

Stream Meet the Parents on Prime Video.

Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong (2015)

Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong is a walk-and-talk that clearly takes a page out of the Before trilogy’s playbook. In Hong Kong, Ruby Lin (Jamie Chung) is a toy designer working in the city temporarily. Josh Rosenberg (Suits LA’s Bryan Greenberg) is an American expat working in finance. One night, the two strike up a conversation and walk the streets, confessing their hopes, dreams, and plans for the future.

Timing forces them to go their separate ways, but fate brings them together again one year later. The stakes in Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong are low, as they should be. It’s a brisk and easy-to-digest romantic comedy that benefits greatly from its setting — the beautiful city of Hong Kong.

Stream Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong on Prime Video.

The Way Way Back (2013)

Many can relate to themes of adolescence and uncertainty in The Way Way Back. However, this dramedy will hit home for children of divorce. Duncan (Liam James) is a kind and quiet 14-year-old who must spend the summer at a beach house with his caring mother, Pam (Toni Collette), her arrogant boyfriend, Trent (Steve Carell), and his obnoxious daughter, Steph (Zoe Levin).

Feeling neglected in his life, Duncan finds solace in the town’s water park and its eccentric manager, Owen (Sam Rockwell). For the first time in a while, Duncan feels seen, and Trent takes it upon himself to show the boy his worth. Sam Rockwell, please play more of these endearing father figures in movies.

Stream The Way Way Back on Prime Video.