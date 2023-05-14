5 best female-led action movies like Netflix’s The Mother

Although action movies have made strides made in recent years, they could still use far more female-centered stories. Netflix is adding to that roster with The Mother, which follows an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she left earlier in life.

With the arrival of The Mother, and its celebration of women who kick ass and take names, we’ve put together a list of great female-centered action movies that you can watch the second the credits on The Mother start to roll. The movies on this list all have a combination of bracing action, compelling plots, and crucially, great lead performances.

Widows (2018) Trailer 129m Genre Crime, Thriller Stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki Directed by Steve McQueen watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Telling the story of four widows who are left with a debt to repay after their criminal husbands die in a robbery, Widows is a female-centered story that avoids many of the standard clichés of the genre. Thanks to incredible performances from its ensemble, which includes Air‘s Viola Davis , Michelle Rodriguez, and Colin Farrell in a supporting role, Widows is evocative and thrilling, and a reminder that there are hundreds of different ways to approach storytelling in an action movie. Read less Read more Widows | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

The Old Guard (2020) Trailer 125m Genre Action, Fantasy Stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Charlize Theron has proven to be one of our great modern action movie heroines, and The Old Guard is a great showcase for everything she can do. Theron stars as a woman incapable of dyning who leads a team of other immortals as they attempt to make the world a better place. What makes the movie work, in addition to its consistently compelling set pieces, is the weariness that Theron and the rest of the cast bring to their roles. This is a story about people who have lived in the world for centuries, and are getting a little tired of watching humans mess everything up. Read less Read more The Old Guard | Official Trailer | Netflix

Haywire (2011) Trailer 93m Genre Action, Drama, Thriller Stars Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor Directed by Steven Soderbergh watch on YouTube watch on YouTube Gina Carano’s politics aside, there was a time when she was one of the most exciting stars in action filmmaking, and Haywire showcases her at the peak of her powers. The film follows Carano’s government operative as she’s double-crossed by the agency she’s dedicated her life to. After she’s left for dead, she vows to find the people responsible and learn exactly why she was betrayed. This plays out in a series of one-on-one fight scenes that are all inventively staged and involve a series of increasingly famous and compelling men. Haywire is a Steven Soderbergh action masterpiece, and it’s one of the most grounded films on this list. Read less Read more Haywire (2011) HD Trailer Exclusive

Hanna (2011) Trailer 111m Genre Action, Thriller, Adventure Stars Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett Directed by Joe Wright watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Following a teenage assassin who has been trained by her father in the wilderness to become an elite killer, Hanna sees its young protagonist across Europe in an attempt to execute her latest mission. As the story unfolds, Hanna begins to question the story she’s been told, and realizes that all of her skill may have a more malicious purpose than she once thought. Anchored by a brilliant central performance from Saoirse Ronan, Hanna has the scenic locales and smart fight choreography that make for a truly great action movie. Read less Read more Hanna - Official Trailer

Salt (2010) Trailer 100m Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller Stars Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor Directed by Phillip Noyce watch on Peacock watch on Peacock Angelina Jolie (Marvel’s Eternals) is another staple of the female-focused action movie, and Salt is one of the more underrated films in her filmography. The film was originally written with a male protagonist in mind, but it’s hard to imagine anyone besides Jolie in the title role. She plays Evelyn Salt, an agent accused of secretly working for the Russians who goes on the run to clear her own name. It’s a tale as old as time in the action movie genre, but one that Salt pulls off well thanks to some inventive plot twists and at least one chase scene that will leave you riveted. Read less Read more SALT - Official Trailer

