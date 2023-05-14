 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 best female-led action movies like Netflix’s The Mother

Joe Allen
By

Although action movies have made strides made in recent years, they could still use far more female-centered stories. Netflix is adding to that roster with The Mother, which follows an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she left earlier in life.

With the arrival of The Mother, and its celebration of women who kick ass and take names, we’ve put together a list of great female-centered action movies that you can watch the second the credits on The Mother start to roll. The movies on this list all have a combination of bracing action, compelling plots, and crucially, great lead performances.

Widows (2018)
Widows
129m
Genre Crime, Thriller
Stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed by Steve McQueen
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Telling the story of four widows who are left with a debt to repay after their criminal husbands die in a robbery, Widows is a female-centered story that avoids many of the standard clichés of the genre. Thanks to incredible performances from its ensemble, which includes Air‘s Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Colin Farrell in a supporting role, Widows is evocative and thrilling, and a reminder that there are hundreds of different ways to approach storytelling in an action movie.
Widows | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX
The Old Guard (2020)
The Old Guard
125m
Genre Action, Fantasy
Stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts
Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Charlize Theron has proven to be one of our great modern action movie heroines, and The Old Guard is a great showcase for everything she can do. Theron stars as a woman incapable of dyning who leads a team of other immortals as they attempt to make the world a better place.

What makes the movie work, in addition to its consistently compelling set pieces, is the weariness that Theron and the rest of the cast bring to their roles. This is a story about people who have lived in the world for centuries, and are getting a little tired of watching humans mess everything up.

The Old Guard | Official Trailer | Netflix
Haywire (2011)
Haywire
93m
Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
Stars Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor
Directed by Steven Soderbergh
watch on YouTube
watch on YouTube

Gina Carano’s politics aside, there was a time when she was one of the most exciting stars in action filmmaking, and Haywire showcases her at the peak of her powers. The film follows Carano’s government operative as she’s double-crossed by the agency she’s dedicated her life to. After she’s left for dead, she vows to find the people responsible and learn exactly why she was betrayed.

This plays out in a series of one-on-one fight scenes that are all inventively staged and involve a series of increasingly famous and compelling men. Haywire is a Steven Soderbergh action masterpiece, and it’s one of the most grounded films on this list.

Haywire (2011) HD Trailer Exclusive
Hanna (2011)
Hanna
111m
Genre Action, Thriller, Adventure
Stars Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett
Directed by Joe Wright
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Following a teenage assassin who has been trained by her father in the wilderness to become an elite killer, Hanna sees its young protagonist across Europe in an attempt to execute her latest mission.

As the story unfolds, Hanna begins to question the story she’s been told, and realizes that all of her skill may have a more malicious purpose than she once thought. Anchored by a brilliant central performance from Saoirse Ronan, Hanna has the scenic locales and smart fight choreography that make for a truly great action movie.

Hanna - Official Trailer
Salt (2010)
Salt
100m
Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller
Stars Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Directed by Phillip Noyce
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock

Angelina Jolie (Marvel’s Eternals) is another staple of the female-focused action movie, and Salt is one of the more underrated films in her filmography. The film was originally written with a male protagonist in mind, but it’s hard to imagine anyone besides Jolie in the title role.

She plays Evelyn Salt, an agent accused of secretly working for the Russians who goes on the run to clear her own name. It’s a tale as old as time in the action movie genre, but one that Salt pulls off well thanks to some inventive plot twists and at least one chase scene that will leave you riveted.

SALT - Official Trailer

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
5 reasons why John Wick is the best action movie ever
Keanu Reeves points a gun in John Wick.

We are living through something of a golden age for action movies. At least one genuinely great one comes out every year, and we should feel grateful to have so many original, action-oriented movies in our lives these days. Among the crop of recent action standouts, though, there is one movie that stands alone.

The original John Wick, which became a phenomenon following its release in 2014, has the kind of legacy that few action movies can ever hope to attain. That legacy, in addition to the many things that make the movie so genuinely great, also just might make it the best action movie ever made. Here are five reasons it deserves that title:
It brought Keanu back into the mainstream

Read more
The best fantasy movies on Netflix right now
Children dance in Matilda: The Musical.

Tired of boring old reality? Movies in the fantasy genre can take us to strange new worlds, or help us imagine what our own existence would be like with a little more magic in it. They can also offer some insight into who we are and what's important to us in a very real-world way.

From the hobbits of The Lord of the Rings to the singing and dancing kids in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Netflix has lots of fantasy movies to offer. And with new movies coming to Netflix all the time, the collection is constantly growing. Here are the best fantasy movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
The best animated movies on Netflix right now
A boy hugs an elephant in The Magician's Elephant.

Netflix ... for kids??? Netflix is well-known for having a massive repository of content, so pretty much anyone can find something to watch. That's true of family-friendly films as well. Netflix's animated movie collection has a number of quality entries for the whole family, as well as some more adult animation that will captivate the imagination.

Whether you want to tap into your inner kid, find something for the kids, or be visually amazed, we've gone ahead and searched Netflix's library to pull together the best animated movies on Netflix right now.

Read more