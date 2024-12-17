 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 5 best Hulu shows of 2024, ranked

By
A man sits on the floor in Shogun.
Hulu

TV in 2024 was really a mixed bag. That’s true of most years, though, and what’s important is finding the shows that are worth your time and have real ideas about how they want to tell their stories.

Hulu was home to several great shows this year, whether the show was ongoing or debuted in 2024. From limited series to ongoing dramas to comedies, Hulu is home to plenty of great TV, and we’ve pulled together a list of the very best shows the streamer had to offer in 2024. You can check them out below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

5. We Were the Lucky Ones (2024)

A harrowing story about a Jewish family that is separated during World War II and determined to find each other again, We Were the Lucky Ones is in part a reminder of all the disparate ways that Jews suffered during the war.

The show is also a careful mosaic of the various ways that the world was impacted by the war. From Italy to Brazil, these characters are reckoning with constantly shifting circumstances, and the reality that they still have to figure out how to live their lives amid the chaos around them. Lead actors Joey King and Logan Lerman turned in some of the best work of their young careers so far, and the entire production was faithful to Georgia Hunter’s epic novel.

You can watch We Were the Lucky Ones on Hulu. 

4. Only Murders in the Building (2021-)

A woman stands between two men as they stand and look.
Eric McCandless / Disney

Only Murders in the Building continues to be one of the very best Hulu originals precisely because it’s unafraid of constantly reinventing itself. The show, which is ostensibly about three oddball friends who solve murders that happen in their high-end apartment building, is constantly reflecting back on itself.

It’s also a wonderful showcase for its three leads — Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Emilia Perez breakout Selena Gomez — as well as the various high-profile guest stars like Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis that it has managed to bring in over the course of its four-season run.

You can watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

3. English Teacher (2024-)

A show that feels in many ways complementary to Abbott ElementaryEnglish Teacher follows a gay high school English teacher who is navigating the politics of his job even as he tries to enrich the students he teaches.

Sharp, funny, and hugely observant, English Teacher is a reminder of all the ways that regular people find themselves confronting the bigger problems the entire country is faced with. The show is political, yes, but never didactic, and it’s anchored by a hugely winning central performance from its creator, Brian Jordan Alvarez.

You can watch English Teacher on Hulu.

2. Say Nothing (2024)

The cast of Say Nothing
FX

Adapted from a masterful nonfiction book of the same name, Say Nothing chronicles The Troubles, a period of violent conflict between the Irish Republican Army and the British government.

Telling the story through the eyes of two young, Irish radicals who join the struggle and eventually become more and more jaded about its ultimate goals, Say Nothing is a careful reflection on why people commit acts of violence, and whether those violent acts are ever ultimately worth the cost they extract. It’s also a great way to better understand one of the core conflicts in Irish identity even to this day.

You can watch Say Nothing on Hulu.

1. Shōgun (2024-)

A brilliant reinvention of a popular 1980s miniseries, Shōgun tells the story of the first British sailors to arrive in Japan. Instead of focusing on the main Englishman, though, the way the 1980s series did, this show is really about the ways that Englishman is used as a prop by several Japanese nobles battling for power.

Featuring brilliant performances from Hiroyuki Sanada and especially Anna Sawai, who both earned well-deserved Emmys for their work, the show has the appropriate sense of scale, as well as the kind of politicking and intrigue that Game of Thrones had when it was at its best.

You can watch Shōgun on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024
A group of people stand on a stage and wave.

Sci-fi manages to find a way into Netflix's batch of most popular movies in December. This week, Subservience is the sci-fi movie shooting up the charts. If M3GAN was a beautiful woman, then it would be the robot in Subservience. Many of the film's scenes are going viral on social media, including one that involves a shower you'll have to see to believe.

Beyond the homepage, the streamer's sci-fi genre page features action movies, blockbusters, indies, thrillers, and comedies. There is something for every sci-fi lover. To make your decision easier, read our guide for the best sci-fi movies to watch this month. Our picks include the sequel to a popular live-action franchise, a family comedy, and a polarizing adaptation of a famous author's popular novel.

Read more
8 best horror movies of 2024, ranked
A man laughs while fire surrounds him in Nosferatu.

Has 2024 been a great year for movies? The general consensus right now seems to be that it definitely hasn't been a bad one, but whether 2024 will be looked back on in 10 years as a banner year for Hollywood seems like a slim possibility right now. It's been a year punctuated by a lot of alright or pretty-good movies, with a few gems emerging as the best among a batch of mid-tier titles. If one genre has thrived in 2024, though, it's undoubtedly horror.

Over the past 12 months, genre fans have been treated to a diverse and bold lineup of new horror movies. Some films, like M. Night Shyamalan's Trap and Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus, have been fun, low-stakes big-screen horror experiences, while others, like Cuckoo and In a Violent Nature, have taken unforgettable creative swings. Of everything that it's had to offer, here are the eight best horror movies that 2024 has given us.
8. Oddity

Read more
10 best movies to stream on Paramount+ right now (December 2024)
Two women talk at night in Smile 2.

The streaming landscape is a crowded one. From Netflix to Hulu to Peacock, there are over a dozen major streaming services out there vying for your hard-earned dollars and valuable time. One of the more underrated ones is Paramount+, a streamer that has access to the vast Viacom library of past and present hits.

What does that mean? Well, you can watch all the best Mission: Impossible movies, lots of Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Godfather, Breakfast at Tiffany's, some of the Scream movies, and many more. Paramount+ has hundreds of movies, so we've created a list that highlights the very best of them.

Read more