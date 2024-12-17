The 5 best Hulu shows of 2024, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 5. We Were the Lucky Ones (2024) 4. Only Murders in the Building (2021-) 3. English Teacher (2024-) 2. Say Nothing (2024) 1. Shōgun (2024-)

TV in 2024 was really a mixed bag. That’s true of most years, though, and what’s important is finding the shows that are worth your time and have real ideas about how they want to tell their stories.

Hulu was home to several great shows this year, whether the show was ongoing or debuted in 2024. From limited series to ongoing dramas to comedies, Hulu is home to plenty of great TV, and we’ve pulled together a list of the very best shows the streamer had to offer in 2024. You can check them out below.

5. We Were the Lucky Ones (2024)

A harrowing story about a Jewish family that is separated during World War II and determined to find each other again, We Were the Lucky Ones is in part a reminder of all the disparate ways that Jews suffered during the war.

The show is also a careful mosaic of the various ways that the world was impacted by the war. From Italy to Brazil, these characters are reckoning with constantly shifting circumstances, and the reality that they still have to figure out how to live their lives amid the chaos around them. Lead actors Joey King and Logan Lerman turned in some of the best work of their young careers so far, and the entire production was faithful to Georgia Hunter’s epic novel.

You can watch We Were the Lucky Ones on Hulu.

4. Only Murders in the Building (2021-)

Only Murders in the Building continues to be one of the very best Hulu originals precisely because it’s unafraid of constantly reinventing itself. The show, which is ostensibly about three oddball friends who solve murders that happen in their high-end apartment building, is constantly reflecting back on itself.

It’s also a wonderful showcase for its three leads — Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Emilia Perez breakout Selena Gomez — as well as the various high-profile guest stars like Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis that it has managed to bring in over the course of its four-season run.

You can watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

3. English Teacher (2024-)

A show that feels in many ways complementary to Abbott Elementary, English Teacher follows a gay high school English teacher who is navigating the politics of his job even as he tries to enrich the students he teaches.

Sharp, funny, and hugely observant, English Teacher is a reminder of all the ways that regular people find themselves confronting the bigger problems the entire country is faced with. The show is political, yes, but never didactic, and it’s anchored by a hugely winning central performance from its creator, Brian Jordan Alvarez.

You can watch English Teacher on Hulu.

2. Say Nothing (2024)

Adapted from a masterful nonfiction book of the same name, Say Nothing chronicles The Troubles, a period of violent conflict between the Irish Republican Army and the British government.

Telling the story through the eyes of two young, Irish radicals who join the struggle and eventually become more and more jaded about its ultimate goals, Say Nothing is a careful reflection on why people commit acts of violence, and whether those violent acts are ever ultimately worth the cost they extract. It’s also a great way to better understand one of the core conflicts in Irish identity even to this day.

You can watch Say Nothing on Hulu.

1. Shōgun (2024-)

A brilliant reinvention of a popular 1980s miniseries, Shōgun tells the story of the first British sailors to arrive in Japan. Instead of focusing on the main Englishman, though, the way the 1980s series did, this show is really about the ways that Englishman is used as a prop by several Japanese nobles battling for power.

Featuring brilliant performances from Hiroyuki Sanada and especially Anna Sawai, who both earned well-deserved Emmys for their work, the show has the appropriate sense of scale, as well as the kind of politicking and intrigue that Game of Thrones had when it was at its best.

You can watch Shōgun on Hulu.