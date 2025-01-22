10 best sci-fi movies of all time, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. The Thing (1982) 9. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8. Jurassic Park (1993) 7. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6. The Matrix (1999) 5. Metropolis (1927) 4. Blade Runner (1982) 3. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2. Alien (1979) 1. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Science fiction has delivered some of the greatest works in cinema, proving time and time again that it’s a genre that’s a playground for the imagination. Sci-fi asks viewers to confront their biggest fears and dream their boldest dreams, especially when they aren’t thinking about the most profound “what ifs” of existence. Whether it’s through breathtaking journeys through space or unsettling walks through dystopian futures, sci-fi movies bring audiences face-to-face with the unknown.

From 2001: A Space Odyssey to Alien, the best sci-fi movies ever helped shape the genre and are widely recognized as some of the greatest films of all time. These are classics for a reason, as they reshaped sci-fi and continue to influence modern filmmaking. Expect every movie to be a ticket to the extraordinary and an invitation to a truly unforgettable viewing experience.

10. The Thing (1982)

Set in a remote research station in Antarctica, The Thing revolves around a team of American researchers who discover a horrific alien lifeform capable of perfectly imitating its host. Their outpost soon becomes a stage for a deadly game of survival as the group, led by MacReady (Kurt Russell), must determine who among them can be trusted—or if anyone can be at all. One by one, they succumb to the thing, making many of their final moments full of paranoia and dread.

Directed by John Carpenter based on the 1938 John W. Campbell Jr. novella Who Goes There?, The Thing was initially critically panned for being too grotesque. It’s this bold choice to embrace the horror of the source material that would eventually turn it into a cult classic, however, with the 1982 film widely recognized as an influential sci-fi classic today.

9. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

“E.T. phone home.” These words would be heard around the world as director Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi blockbuster becomes a cultural phenomenon. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial depicts the experiences of 10-year-old Elliott (Henry Thomas), who discovers a gentle alien stranded on Earth, far from its home. Dubbed “E.T.,” the alien forms an unlikely bond with Elliot and his siblings, Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton). When government agents close in to capture E.T., Elliott and his friends risk everything to help the alien find his way back home.

E.T. is well-remembered as a heartwarming childhood staple about an incredible tale against a mundane suburban background. Spielberg’s direction would bring this emotional story to life, complemented by believable performances from its child actors. Despite being released more than 40 years ago, E.T.’s animatronics remain impressively lifelike, and the iconic flying bike scene remains magical.

8. Jurassic Park (1993)

Another 1990s hit from Spielberg, Jurassic Park explores the potential consequences of bringing dinosaurs back to life. Based on Michael Crichton’s novel, the movie largely happens on Isla Nublar, where billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) cloned dinosaurs to populate a soon-to-be-opened theme park. To assess the park’s safety, Hammond hires a team of experts, including paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and the delightfully chaotic mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Predictably, the park’s systems fail and the predators escape, wreaking havoc on the people on the island.

The film starts as a wondrous spectacle, with audiences feeling a similar sense of awe as the scientists witness dinosaurs walking the earth again. This soon transforms into a frightening survival nightmare, with thrilling dino chases and stressful, suspenseful moments keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. 1993’s Jurassic Park spawned a franchise that continues to attempt to recapture the magic of the first and best film in the series.

7. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

A ’90s sci-fi juggernaut and a perfect example of a sequel done right, Terminator 2: Judgment Day brings back the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) for a more action-packed adventure. Directed by James Cameron, the 1991 film picks up a decade after the events of the first movie. Here, Sarah Connor’s (Linda Hamilton) son, John Connor (Edward Furlong), becomes the target of a shapeshifting, liquid-metal assassin, the T-1000 (Robert Patrick). To protect John, the future leader of the human resistance, a reprogrammed T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is sent back as his guardian.

Terminator 2 raises the stakes and is bolder and more fast-paced compared to 1984’s The Terminator, with a heart-pounding story to match. With cutting-edge CGI making its villain more menacing and explosive set pieces, the 1991 movie was revolutionary for its time and still holds up surprisingly well today. It set new benchmarks for storytelling and visual effects, pushing the boundaries of what sci-fi blockbusters could look like from then on.

6. The Matrix (1999)

The Wachowskis’ The Matrix introduced fans to the disillusioned hacker Thomas Anderson, aka Neo (Keanu Reeves), who learns that the world he knows isn’t what it seems. Thanks to the initially mysterious strangers Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Neo’s eyes are opened to the fact that he’s in a simulated reality created by intelligent machines to enslave humanity. He also appears to be “The One” meant to fight against these machines and free the rest of the planet.

From its opening moments, which depicted a gravity-defying rooftop chase, The Matrix would deliver something audiences had never seen before. It mixed cyberpunk aesthetics with martial arts to create one-of-a-kind action sequences. The 1999 film also introduced the “bullet time” effect, which uses a rig of cameras to create slow-motion, and 360-degree action, changing the visual language of sci-fi and action cinema forever. Distinctive visuals aside, The Matrix offers a captivating story anchored by Reeves’ career-defining performance as Neo, whose transformative arc would be heard around the globe.

5. Metropolis (1927)

Despite being almost 100 years old, Metropolis is still one of the greatest in the genre. Directed by Fritz Lang, the silent-era masterpiece depicts a sprawling, futuristic city where the gap between the rich and the poor is obvious through its structure. The story follows Freder (Gustav Fröhlich), the privileged son of the city’s mastermind, Joh Fredersen (Alfred Abel), as he discovers the grim conditions of the workers living beneath the city. Freder is eventually drawn to Maria (Brigitte Helm), a prophetic figure advocating for class unity. These efforts are soon threatened by a plan involving a robotic double of Maria, designed to sow chaos.

Metropolis was a towering achievement that would serve as a blueprint for sci-fi today. If fans had to watch just one old sci-fi film for the sake of historical value, it would be this. Its production design would shape the way future cities are depicted in cinema, and its ambitious storyline that boldly tackled class struggle would influence future renowned works in the genre.

4. Blade Runner (1982)

Director Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner is among the most acclaimed sci-fi movies ever made. Loosely based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the 1982 sci-fi noir takes place in a dystopian 2019 Los Angeles where artificial humans known as replicants are used for off-world labor but are banned on Earth. Here, a disillusioned “blade runner,” Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), is pulled out of retirement to track and “retire” a group of rogue replicants led by the enigmatic Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer). Deckard realizes the divide between humans and replicants is not clear-cut.

Blade Runner created a gritty, stunning world that would become the foundation of the cyberpunk genre. Its neon-lit rainy streets are the perfect setting for the movie’s hard-hitting story that questions humanity and criticizes the ever-growing divide between the rich and the poor. Although it didn’t achieve immediate commercial success, Blade Runner would later be recognized as a key turning point in the genre that would shape so many other beloved sci-fi films.

3. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Following the success of director George Lucas’ Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back became the crown jewel of the original trilogy, delivering a darker story that elevates the space opera into mythic territory. After the Rebel Alliance’s victory at Yavin, the Empire retaliates. Darth Vader (David Prowse, voiced by James Earl Jones) pursues Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), forcing them to flee. Luke trains with Yoda (Frank Oz) on Dagobah, while Han and Leia find themselves in Cloud City. The film ends with a climactic showdown between Luke and Vader, revealing a shocking truth.

Director Irvin Kershner’s The Empire Strikes Back trades the swashbuckling optimism of A New Hope for a grittier, more introspective story, where the heroes face crushing defeats. It remains the gold standard for sci-fi sequels, with the film successfully expanding the franchise’s universe and deepening its characters. Of course, it also has one of the best Star Wars moments with its infamous “I am your father” twist, which shocked countless fans and instantly became a cultural phenomenon.

2. Alien (1979)

Director Ridley Scott’s Alien is a genre-defining experience that sets the standard for sci-fi horror. The film follows the crew of the Nostromo, a commercial space tug, who respond to a mysterious distress signal on a desolate planet. What begins as a routine investigation quickly turns deadly when an alien organism attaches itself to Kane (John Hurt) and later bursts from his chest. The alien, an apex predator, stalks the crew, leaving Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) to fight for survival.

Alien is an iconic sci-fi film that was pioneering for its use of silence to create tension throughout the claustrophobic setting. The plot is straightforward, but viewers are pulled into a terrifying world where every corner inspires fear and dread. Weaver’s performance as Ripley also redefined the sci-fi protagonist, with her brave take on the character turning her into someone to root for against all odds. With the Alien franchise being mostly uneven, nothing beats the classic 1979 movie, which is just as thrilling today as it was when it first premiered.

1. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

A landmark work in science fiction, director Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey would showcase an unprecedented epic portraying the cosmos. Based on a story by Arthur C. Clarke, the film begins with the dawn of mankind, where a mysterious black monolith seemingly influences early hominids. Millennia later, humanity discovers a similar monolith buried on the Moon, prompting a space mission to Jupiter. Aboard the spacecraft Discovery One, tensions rise as the ship’s AI, HAL 9000 (voiced by Douglas Rain), begins to malfunction, endangering the crew. The film concludes with a cryptic, awe-inspiring journey that leaves viewers wondering what just happened (in the best way possible).

2001: A Space Odyssey is a monumental achievement in cinema, thanks to the way it pushed the envelope of visual effects in film, presented a highly realistic depiction of space travel, and explored profound philosophical themes with an ambiguous story. Kubrick took many risks to create a movie ahead of its time, crafting a classic that’s considered the peak of the genre in the process.