Between the Streams: ‘Electric Dreams,’ ‘Pacific Rim Uprising,’ robots galore!

Today on the podcast, it’s all about robots: Giant battle robots, humanoid robots, Wild West cowboy robots … let’s just say, as dyed-in-the-wool sci-fi fans, it’s a theme we’re not exactly hating over here.

First up, although we already dug into this last week, we have to remind everyone that Blade Runner 2049 is here, it’s awesome, and it’s time to go get your tickets. The film is expected to hit the box office with a solid, yet relatively modest $50 million haul on its opening weekend, beginning a nice run for the fall season following Pennywise and company. But most importantly, it’s still getting stellar reviews — the aggregate score is at a slightly decreased 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but with a still impressive 8.2 out of 10 average.

But it’s what’s to come that is getting our motor humming this week, including adaptations of previously untapped treasures from some of the best sci-fi writers in the genre, as well as something fun and splashy for the kid in all of us.

Continuing our robot theme, we’ll talk about the latter topic first in the just-released debut trailer from the Pacific Rim sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising. Anyone who’s ever played robots as a budding youth knows the joy of the Pacific Rim franchise: It’s humongous robots (with people inside) fighting crazy alien monsters who hail from a crack in the ocean that just so happens to also be an inter-dimensional vortex. There’s a little Voltron, a dash of Transformers, and a healthy helping of Godzilla — and we like that. The trailer, sprinkled with plenty of John Boyega, is as fun as we expected it to be, and Pacific Rim Uprising looks like another wild ride, with even more epic robot action than the original.

There’s plenty of other cool new sci-fi to drool over as well, and it’s no coincidence that Friday’s gush of releases happen to coincide with New York Comic-Con this weekend. Today, we got impressive new trailers for some anticipated projects, including Amazon’s anthology series from the mind of Philip K. Dick (see Blade Runner above), Electric Dreams. It looks a lot like Amazon’s Black Mirror, with its throng of stars in a series of disturbing, dystopian sci-fi tales. We’re not sure exactly what we just saw in the show’s first trailer, but it certainly looks intriguing.

We also got a trailer for a weird new Keanu Reeves movie, in which he apparently resurrects his dead family with the help of Richard from Silicon Valley, aka the Verizon guy, aka Thomas Middleditch. The new film is called Replicas, and while it looks a little cheesy, we’re really digging this dystopian future theme hitting the zeitgeist these days. That said, isn’t there anyone who thinks the future won’t be a pitiless hellscape in which the nature of consciousness and humanity is as ambiguous as the plot of Transformers 5? Ah well, at least it’s not T2 bad in most of the new stories.

Also this week: Some intriguing news about Westworld season 2 (again, robots), Avatar 2 updates, Luke Cage season 2 news, a possible Hugh Hefner biopic starring Jared Leto, a Sonic the Hedgehog movie (bad idea), a Bob’s Burgers movie (also probably a bad idea), and much more!

