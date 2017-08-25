A new teaser for ‘Black Mirror’ divulges episode titles

Why it matters to you 'Black Mirror' is simultaneously one of the weirdest television series and one of the most can't-miss shows. The first trailer for season 4 follows suit.

Black Mirror is back, baby! Well, almost. Today, Netflix released a quick teaser trailer via YouTube showing short, five-to-ten second clips of each episode (or “story,” as it were), with the episode’s title displayed proudly in the center of the screen.

The acclaimed series, created by British humorist Charlie Brooker, premiered in 2011 and ran for two seasons on Britain’s Channel 4 before being picked up by Netflix in 2015 for a third. Black Mirror is an anthology series — meaning each episode, or “story,” has its own separate plot and is generally not related to any other episode (though there have been a few callbacks and reappearing characters).

The basic concept of the show revolves around a dystopian future (surprise, surprise) where technology has shaped the world in crazy, often terrifying ways. Season 3 took that formula and upped the ante with a bigger budget (thanks, Netflix!) and a litany of well-known guest stars, including Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Benedict Wong (Marco Polo), and more.

Season 4 will feature six stories, twice as many as season 1 and season 2 (there were also six episodes in the third season). In order of appearance in the trailer, those six stories are titled: Crocodile; Arkangel; Hang the DJ; USS Callister; Metalhead; and Black Museum.

We only get a few seconds’ worth of footage from each episode, but the show looks as riveting as ever, with a few obvious references to popular culture. Crocodile shows a woman exiting a car in frozen tundra before cutting to a small CRT screen, followed by two scenes of scared-looking women. Arkangel shows a little girl possibly undergoing some sort of test or experiment, panning quickly over an iPad-like device, before showing some tense scenes with the little girl and a woman (possibly her mother).

Hang the DJ offers us very little insight, showing only a man and woman at dinner together before a short scene showing them kissing. USS Callister is easily the most interesting of the bunch, clearly meant as a sort of Star Trek spoof, depicting a terrified woman mid-warp and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad) smirking from the captain’s chair on a starship deck.

In Metalhead, a woman flees some scary robots and cars, filmed in black-and-white. Finally, Black Museum shows an African American woman visiting a derelict “Black Museum” in a rural setting, before cutting to a man being wheeled in a gurney and a different man stepping on some sort of sharp device.

Part of the reason people love Black Mirror is for its mystery, and Netflix did an excellent job of piquing our interest with this trailer. The teaser ends with the promise “Coming Soon,” though we don’t have any further details.