Between the Streams: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ redeems 2017, Foxy Disney

If you’re in your late 30s (or early 40s, don’t judge), you likely recall that magical feeling of seeing a new Star Wars film in the theater during the franchise’s glory days. For the 30s to early 40s crowd, that film was Return of the Jedi, and many of us had to work our way backward through the saga over the years to make sense of it all, slowly gaining understanding as we aged that this was truly one of the greatest stories ever told. Even with creator George Lucas’ troubled prequel trilogy muddying the waters, that knowledge has become an accepted and unchallenged truth in the pop culture zeitgeist, thankfully reinforced by Disney’s stewardship in recent years.

It’s somewhat fitting, then, that another film bearing the hallowed name of “Jedi” should give us that feeling once again. With twists and turns, brutal action, envelope-pushing moments, and more Star Wars “feels” than either of the other new Star Wars films could muster before it, Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi is, indeed, the Star Wars film we were looking for. A film that doesn’t just stand on the shoulders of Star Wars giants, but is worthy of a place on the pedestal next to them. A film so good that Johnson was gifted the keys to his own, completely new Star Wars trilogy in Disney’s ever-expanding quest to capitalize on its purchase of Lucasfilm. We realize there are some haters out there in Star Wars land, despite the film’s stellar reviews. And to them we say, “lighten up.” If you can’t have fun with this kind of innovative Star Wars filmmaking, you may as well stop going.

While we may want it to be, it’s not all Star Wars today, mainly due to the fact that we have a mortal fear of even dancing close to the spoiler line. So, since seeing the movie on the unofficial premiere night isn’t federally mandated, we’ll reluctantly move on to other topics. Luckily, there are plenty of cool ones to explore this week.

Sony’s Venom movie continues to look surprisingly interesting, despite the fact that it doesn’t even have any direct connections to the Spider-Man himself. A lot of that is predicated around the chameleonic star who takes the title role, Tom Hardy, as well as Sony’s plans to create a darker, horror-inspired vision of the villains in Spidey land.

We also got official confirmation that Disney will indeed buy most of the assets owned by a little brand called 21st Century Fox, which includes everything from the X-Men property rights to Fox regional sports coverage. We’ll be discussing the potential acquisition, what it means to you, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even the streaming marketplace, as Disney has big plans for streaming ahead.

Also this week, we’ll be discussing the rumored Obi-Wan spinoff film, Jessica Jones season 2, Punisher season 2, Seth Rogen as Walter Cronkite (?), a She-Ra reboot, and more.

