Alamo Drafthouse theaters will show ‘Blade Runner: The Final Cut’ in 4K

It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for audiences to see the original film in stunning 4K resolution

If you are a sci-fi fan, you may want to cancel any plans you had for August 31. Alamo Drafthouse, a popular and prestigious theater chain, has announced it will be screening Blade Runner: The Final Cut in 4K. One of the most acclaimed sci-fi films of all time, Blade Runner is particularly noteworthy for its incredibly detailed, dingy vision of the future, which looked incredible in 1982 and should look even better at a 4K resolution.

Despite being such a respected film, Blade Runner has gone through a number of revisions over the years. The original, theatrical version included a number of studio-suggested changes, including voice-over narration which star Harrison Ford reportedly disliked. The Final Cut is director Ridley Scott’s “definitive” version of the film, with Scott having full artistic control; it removes the narration and removes the “happy” ending of the theatrical release.

The screenings will be showing at Alamo locations across the U.S. on August 31. If you do go to one of these showings, note that the Alamo Drafthouse is famous for its strict insistence on etiquette. The chain prohibits texting and talking during films and ownership takes great pride in enforcing those standards.

It is a good time to revisit Blade Runner, as the long-awaited sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is due for release on October 6. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has made waves recently his films Sicario and Arrival. Ryan Gosling stars as LAPD Officer K, who must seek out the long-retired protagonist of the original film, Rick Deckard (Ford), who appears to have gone into hiding. The trailers and interviews regarding the film give very little away in terms of plot. It takes place 30 years after the original and Jared Leto appears to play a sinister manufacturer of replicants — androids that appear human. Armed forces are pursuing K and Deckard for some unknown reason.

What the trailers do make clear is that Villeneuve has captured the tone and aesthetics of Scott’s film, updating them for a new generation. Composing the soundtrack is Jóhann Jóhannsson, who collaborated with Villeneuve on Sicario and Arrival; from the snippets heard so far, Jóhannsson’s soundtrack is made of heavy synth soundscapes and pulsing beats, much like the original.

