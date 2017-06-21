A new 'Blade Runner 2049' video offers fresh behind-the-scenes footage

Update: We added a behind-the-scenes video feature with some new footage from Blade Runner 2049.

In an era where studios relentlessly plunder the tombs of movies past, always looking for the next successful remake or reboot, few revivals have caused as much trepidation and/or excitement as Blade Runner 2049.

The 1982 film, which followed ex-cop Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) as he hunted runaway replicants (machines that look and act human), is considered by many to be the pinnacle of sci-fi/neo-noir filmmaking. Though some might consider it sacrilege to make a sequel to such a singular film, some big names behind the project — including the star and director of the original film, Harrison Ford and Ridley Scott (who will serve as producer and story developer) — have made this one of the most anticipated sequels in the genre.

An official title for the film, Blade Runner 2049, was announced by Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment in a press release on October 6, 2016. Set 30 years after the original, Blade Runner 2049 is currently scheduled to premiere October 6, 2017. Here’s what we know so far about it.

Recapturing the magic

A behind-the-scenes video released in June 2017 offered quite a bit of new footage from Blade Runner 2049 for fans to ogle, both from the film itself and from a “making of” perspective.

Presented by Entertainment Weekly, the “Time To Live” feature also includes interviews with the cast and creative team on the film, in which they offer some insight on director Ridley Scott’s vision for the film and the methods they used to recreate the look and feel of the original. Beyond all of that, though, the video also offers a taste of the sequel’s musical vibe — which features an audio element that would initially seem right at home in the 1982 film.

Same world, new problems

Warner Bros. released a trailer in May 2017 that offered the most substantial glimpse yet into the world of Blade Runner 2049. As in the first teaser, this trailer shows some dialogue between Ryan Gosling’s Officer K and Deckard, with the former seeking answers from the latter, although the trailer does not give any insight into what questions are driving K. The trailer also gives viewers a look at Jared Leto’s character, a seemingly blind man responsible for building a “disposable workforce.” Along with a speech from Robin Wright’s character about “keeping order,” it seems as if the film will take place in a society where tensions about labor and hierarchies may boil over.

While the trailer is, as expected, guarded about story details, it does show off Roger Deakins’ spectacular cinematography. An image of a replicant sliding out of a plastic bag is beautifully creepy. While the script is still an enigma, there is no doubt that the filmmakers have a solid grasp on the tone of the original film.

Not losing its edge

While there’s a lot that remains a mystery about Blade Runner 2049, one thing that’s certain is that the producers and creative team aren’t looking to soften the 1982 film’s ‘R’-rated tone.

Director Denis Villeneuve confirmed the ‘R’ rating for Blade Runner 2049 in December 2016, adding that he’s under no small amount of pressure to prove that the film can generate mainstream blockbuster money despite its restricted rating.

“My producers are finding it fun to remind me that it will be one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made,” said Villeneuve in an interview with Screen Daily.

Restricted-audience fare is nothing new for Villeneuve, whose critically acclaimed films Sicario, Enemy, and Prisoners all went to theaters with an ‘R’ rating.

The first look and the first details

Warner Bros. Pictures and Alcon Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2049 on December 19, offering the first look at the film and stars Ryan Gosling and Ford, as well as some of the iconic environments that hark back to Scott’s original, 1982 film.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The trailer was accompanied by a brief synopsis of the film, which reads as follows:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Who’s in charge here?

Blade Runner fans worried that the upcoming sequel is the brainchild of studio executives hungry for a reboot, do not fret. As mentioned above, director of the first Blade Runner Ridley Scott is producing the new film. Scott has been exploring the idea of more Blade Runner projects for a while now, too. In 2009, he and his brother, fellow director Tony Scott, announced a web series called Purefold, set before the film.

The project eventually fell through, but Ridley’s interest in the franchise remained, and he eventually committed to producing and directing a full-length Blade Runner film in 2011. In time, Scott relinquished his role as director, though he remains involved in the project. Scott also brought back Hampton Fancher, who wrote the screenplay for the first film.

Taking Scott’s place at the helm is red-hot French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, whose star has been rising dramatically as of late. Among his recent works are Prisoners (2013) and Sicario (2015), both critically acclaimed films that demonstrated Villeneuve’s formal expertise and a desire to explore more complex ideas than the typical thriller. He seems a perfect choice to oversee the sequel to Blade Runner, a film that took time to explore the ethical implications of its protagonist’s mission.

Villeneuve has confirmed that he does not have final cut of the film, speaking to Variety. He does not seem perturbed about it, however, claiming that while he did not have final cut on Prisoners, it ended up being the best version of that film possible.

Joining Villeneuve is recurring collaborator Roger Deakins, who handled cinematography on Sicario and Prisoners, as well as other acclaimed films like No Country for Old Men.

Deakins is not the only collaborator that Villeneuve is brought on for 2049. Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who also worked on Prisoners and Sicario, will compose the score for the film. Jóhannsson’s Sicario score landed him an Oscar nod.

Who’s in it?

Since Scott first announced his involvement, the biggest question looming was whether Harrison Ford would reprise his role as Rick Deckard. Although Ford has historically seemed reluctant to reprise old roles, he seems to have had a change of heart lately, suiting up in recent years as Indiana Jones, Han Solo, and now Deckard. Scott claims that Ford was unwilling until the director convinced him to read the script, which he reportedly called “the best script [he’s] ever read.”

However, it seems that Deckard will have a smaller role this time around. Although details about the story are scant, Scott recently told Variety that Ford’s character “comes in in the third act.”

The lead this time around is ostensibly Ryan Gosling, one of the first actors to sign on for the film. Gosling has been incredibly secretive about his role, and so far no information about the character has been made available. Dave Bautista, the former WWE wrestler who plays Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has also hinted at his involvement in the project through a cryptic photo in which he held an origami unicorn.

I can't wait to share some really exciting news… pic.twitter.com/fI2VjDjcXM — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 2, 2016

The unicorn resembles the one found by Deckard at the end of the movie, a symbol that can be interpreted a few ways depending on which cut of the film you watch.

Another notable addition to the cast is Robin Wright, who is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Claire Underwood in Netflix’s House of Cards.

The most recent big name to join the cast, however, is Jared Leto. Leto’s character is largely a mystery. In the first full-length trailer, he is shown philosophizing about how societies throughout history are built on the labor of disposable workers. He then caresses what appears to be a newly born replicant, saying “Happy birthday.” It seems likely that Leto’s character will be the antagonist, though as with everything in the Blade runner universe, there may be more to him than meets the eye.

Other notables actors and actresses rounding out the cast include Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, Hiam Abbass, Ana de Armas, and Lennie James.