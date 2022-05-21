Bob perfects his practice burger in The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Next week, Fox’s animated comedy, Bob’s Burgers, is making the leap to the big screen in The Bob’s Burgers Movie. It’s only the second Fox animated show after The Simpsons to get its own theatrical movie. But the thing that The Bob’s Burgers Movie has most in common with The Simpsons Movie is that it challenges the premise of the show. And if the Belcher family doesn’t find its way out of this mess, there won’t be a show to go back to.

In a new preview scene from the film, Bob is so nervous about extending a loan to secure the future of his business that he plans to bribe his banker with a tasty burger. After all, it’s not like Bob has any money to bribe him with. But getting the burger just right is going to take a little practice, even with Bob’s steady hand at the grill.

Naturally, saving the business won’t be as simple as Bob hopes. As glimpsed in the following promo, Bob’s Burgers suffers an even greater misfortune when a massive sinkhole opens up right in front of the main entrance. People can’t buy burgers if they can’t get into the restaurant itself. With the family on the brink of financial ruin, the Belcher children, Tina, Gene, and Louise, find themselves attempting to solve a mystery that could save both the restaurant and the family.

H. Jon Benjamin stars in the film as Bob Belcher, Jimmy Junior, Ms. LaBonz, Speedo Guy, and Kuchi Kopi. John Roberts also stars as Linda Belcher, with Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, Larry Murphy as Teddy, Zach Galifianakis as Felix Fischoeder, Kevin Kline as Calvin Fischoeder, David Wain as Courtney Wheeler, Sam Seder as Hugo, Aziz Ansari as Darryl, David Herman as Mr. Frond, Gary Cole as Sgt. Bosco, Brian Huskey as Regular-Sized Rudy, and Jenny Slate as Tammy.

Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard co-wrote the script with Nora Smith and co-directed The Bob’s Burgers Movie with Bernard Derriman.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie will hit theaters on Friday, May 27.

