  1. Movies & TV

Captive Audience tells the true crime story of two brothers

By

Life isn’t a story, and if it was, then the ordeal of the Stayner family would be too far-fetched for fiction. Over the course of five decades, the Stayners endured the kidnapping of their 7-year-old son, Steven, and his dramatic return a decade later. However, Steven’s story doesn’t have a happy ending, and things only got worse for his family. Steven’s older brother, Cary Stayner, went on to become an infamous serial killer who stained the family name.

Later this month, Hulu will dive into the story of the Stayner brothers in Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, a new true-crime miniseries. In the trailer for the series, there’s not a lot of happiness to be found. Steven’s surviving family members recount their memories about his ordeal. He overcame years of sexual abuse to rescue a fellow kidnapping victim, Timothy White. For his actions, Steven was hailed as a hero by the media, and his story was adapted as a TV movie called I Know My First Name is Steven.

By Steven’s own account, his relationship with his family was never the same after his return. But he couldn’t have suspected that his brother, Cary, would go on to murder four women. It only compounded the Stayner family’s misfortune a decade after Steven’s death in a motorcycle accident. Steven’s children are still alive, and they were interviewed for this documentary. But no one knows what to make of Cary’s crimes, and even he can’t explain why he murdered his victims.

The poster for Hulu's Captive Audience.

Jessica Dimmock directed Captive Audience, and the first episode will premiere on Hulu on April 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Is $174 the new standard AirPods Pro price?

Woman wearing Apple AirPods Pro.

The best 60 percent keyboards for 2022

Razer Hunstsman Mini 60-percent keyboard on gray and green deskpad.

The best Final Girls in horror movies

Split image of Ready or Not, Midsommar, & Halloween.

The first two Max Payne games are getting remakes

max payne remake announcement 3 screenshot

Everything we know about Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

Everything we know about the Saints Row reboot

The crew of the Saints Row reboot stands against a wall.

The best Fire Emblem games, ranked from best to worst

best fire emblem games marth

The best Kirby games, ranked from best to worst

Kirby Star Allies review

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

Every canceled video game NFT project (so far)

Jon Bernthal's character stands with soldiers in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Touch ID without the Magic Keyboard? Yup, it’s possible

The "Magic Button," a fake Apple product created as an April Fools' joke.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin: All purple orb locations

Jack garland closes his fist in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

The best horror games for the Xbox One

blair witch review game 1